CallTower Named to Top 10 VoIP Solution Providers 2021 by Enterprise Networking Magazine

CallTower, Inc.
·2 min read

CallTower was the first VoIP solution provider to offer an integrated Office 365 Native Microsoft Teams, eliminating the need to sift through unnecessary emails and enhancing productivity

South Jordan, Utah, USA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions for growing organizations worldwide, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 VoIP Solution Providers of 2021 by Enterprise Networking Magazine.

A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders, including board members of Enterprise Networking Magazine, has decided and included CallTower in the list of “Top 10 VoIP Solution Providers 2021.”

“We are glad to announce CallTower as one of the Top 10 VoIP Solution Providers - 2021,” said Lena Headey, Managing Editor of Enterprise Networking Magazine. “This recognition is a testament to great technology, innovative solution, and world class service that CallTower is providing to its customer.”

CallTower was the first VoIP solution provider to offer an integrated Office 365 Native Microsoft Teams, eliminating the need to sift through unnecessary emails and enhancing productivity. CallTower enhances clients’ strategic and operational capabilities by integrating VoIP service, mobile applications, email hosting, unified messaging, instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, collaboration tools, contact center, cloud services and global networks solutions into one reliable platform.

“Our solutions offer everything in UCaaS and CCaaS with the highest redundant voice quality and collaboration services - all integrated with productivity tools and network support which empowers our customers to have choices in how they communicate with their customers and vendors in a global business landscape,” says CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio.

About Enterprise Networking - Enterprise Networking is a technology magazine that insights about the latest enterprise networking solutions in the industry. The magazine acts as an excellent platform for high-level executives, business leaders, and professionals to share their opinions and challenges faced in the industry.

About CallTower - Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Office 365, Cisco® HCS, Cisco® Webex, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

For more information, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


