CallTower Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award

CallTower, Inc.
·3 min read

CallTower’s Microsoft Teams UCaaS and CCaaS Solution Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Commitment to Improving the Customer Experience

SOUTH JORDAN, UT; ROCHESTER, NY; USA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named CallTower’s Microsoft Teams UCaaS and CCaaS solution as a 2022 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner.

CallTower combines powerful voice enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution. CallTower was the first UCaaS solution provider to offer an integrated Native Office 365 Microsoft Teams solution, eliminating the need to sift through unnecessary emails and enhancing productivity. As a provider, CallTower specializes in the transition from outdated phone systems to the cloud solution that best meets the business needs of their customers.

“We are honored to receive this coveted award from TMC for our Microsoft Teams UCaaS and CCaaS solution,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “With CallTower, organizations experience global Microsoft Teams voice empowered by a world-class client services team - ensuring a personalized implementation, adoption, training and support strategy.”

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize on NLP, NLU, NLG and AI and more.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor CallTower with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Their Microsoft Teams UCaaS and CCaaS solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from CallTower in 2022 and beyond.”

 

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more.

About TMC

Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters.

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


