U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.75
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,325.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,967.00
    -32.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.50
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.42
    +0.58 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.44 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    -0.69 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7100
    +0.2700 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,820.57
    -33.33 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.22
    -0.04 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.22
    +6.03 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

CallTower Welcomes CallTower App for Zoom to its Portfolio of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions

CallTower, Inc.
·3 min read

CallTower delivers a unified, simplified, high-quality CallTower App for Zoom (BYOC) experience

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, adds ​BYOC through the CallTower App for Zoom​, a cloud-based enterprise voice solution, to its host of UCaaS solutions.

CallTower continues to enhance workplace productivity offerings with its newly acquired ​CallTower App for Zoom​​ ​option. This offering delivers voice connectivity through a geo-redundant voice network, enabling ​the CallTower App for Zoom​ through “bring your own carrier” framework (​via Zoom Phone Provider Exchange​), as a corporate telephone system that empowers customers to add external calling to their Zoom ​Phone ​accounts using CallTower’s cloud-based global voice network.

The CallTower App for Zoom is a simple, secure, enterprise voice solution that is innovative, reliable, and scalable in 70+ countries across the globe. Offering a single platform that supports inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN), this functionality makes ​the CallTower App for Zoom​ a competitive alternative to other platforms.

With a direct connection between Zoom and CallTower’s cloud-based global voice network, customers can utilize the proprietary administrative portal CallTower Connect to interface with ​the ​Zoom​ Phone​ admin portal for easy DID management.  Customers can also take advantage of CallTower's Zoom Calling to migrate to Zoom ​Phone ​at their own pace and integrate with existing PBX systems and Contact Center platforms.

“Zoom is excited to have CallTower as part of the Provider Exchange, CallTower brings not only a great coverage map into Zoom Phone but industry leading cloud services and migration expertise,” said Jason Gilligan, Global Business Development for Zoom Phone.

CallTower welcomes the ​CallTower App for Zoom ​to its current CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom offering which brings​ chat, phone, meetings and more into one easy to use application.​

“We are thrilled to add​ CallTower App for Zoom​ to our current portfolio,” said Doug Larsen, VP of Software and Production, “As a long-time Enterprise Voice service provider, we are looking forward to having the opportunity to add Zoom One and its full stack of communication and collaboration as well as Zoom Contact Center in the near future.”

“Adding this new offering to CallTower’s host of cloud-based solutions was a relatively easy decision for us,” adds William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer. “By bringing video, meetings, chat, and now phone together in a single offering, customers can get the most out of their collaborative work environment, all in one place. Our customers have the ability to leverage CallTower and migrate to any of our three-enterprise cloud-based platforms from any existing system at their pace. It will be their last port they ever have to do.”

  

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

    The company’s shares fell 27.2% in 2022, performing worse than the broader market.

  • CES 2023: Everything we’re expecting from the year’s biggest tech show

    CES 2023 kicks off on Jan. 5. Here's what we're expecting to see.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Is Floundering. Here’s Why.

    A key executive recently departed Meta Platforms, casting doubt on the company's vision for the future. "We constantly self-sabotage and squander effort," he said in a farewell post.

  • Microsoft May Finally Have a Way to Make Bing a True Google Rival

    Microsoft's search engine will reportedly use an artificial intelligence that Elon Musk has warned people about.

  • 3 Amazon Stock Predictions for 2023

    It would have been difficult to predict the events of 2022. Let's see if the coming year is any easier.

  • CES 2023: AMD seeks to attract Nvidia’s customers with advanced new AI chips

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is seeking to lock horns with rival Nvidia Corp., with plans to release a chip in the latter half of the year that teaches AI models.

  • Intel Follows Through on CPU Price Increase

    After years of watching its PC CPU market share be chipped away by rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) came out swinging in late 2021 and 2022. The company's Alder Lake chips, the first from the company with a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, started to roll out in late 2021. Intel built on this advantage last year with its Raptor Lake chips, which featured the same mixed-core architecture along with meaningful performance improvements.

  • Here's Why Investors Could Consider Buying Blackberry (BB)

    Blackberry's (BB) performance gains from continued momentum in the IoT business segment and strategic collaborations.

  • Roku Becomes Latest Streaming Giant to Launch Its Own Smart-TV Line

    Roku launched its own branded smart TVs, joining other large streaming-industry players as they seek to control the way users access other streaming apps. San Jose, Calif.-based Roku already serves as the main streaming hub for many Americans, as a dominant maker of streaming boxes and dongles. Its operating system also powers many smart TVs manufactured by other companies.

  • Intel Unveils New Processors: Is It a Game-Changer for Intel Stock?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its various processors announced during CES 2023. More importantly, how these new solutions might impact Intel in the long term. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Is Nvidia's New GPU a Turning Point for NVDA Stock?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and the recent consumer solutions announced during CES 2023. Many investors might be excited about its new consumer GPU or automotive solutions. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

    Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. Bird Buddy showed off a smart bird feeder that takes snapshots of feathered friends as they fly in to eat some treats. “We try to kind of gamify the collection so it’s a really fun game that you can play — almost like a real life Pokémon Go with real animals and wildlife in your backyard,” said Kyle Buzzard, the company’s co-founder and chief hardware officer.

  • Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

    Bonk was airdropped to several Solana NFT projects and has steadily gained interest among holders.

  • Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson on the AR revolution

    Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's new AR headset, Magic Leap 2, the company's future, and gender diversity in tech, among other topics.

  • Continental partners with AI chip firm Ambarella on autonomous driving

    Germany's Continental and California-based artificial intelligence chip firm Ambarella announced a partnership on Thursday to make software and hardware systems for autonomous driving. The two companies will focus on so-called Level 2 plus autonomous driving, which briefly allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel through features like assisted cruise control and lane centering. Ambarella develops a new category of semiconductors called system on a chip, or SoC, which combine multiple CPUs on one logic board and provide artificial intelligence processing.

  • Renewed iPhone 12 deals start at only $339 today

    Anyone who has ever tried a phone from Apple’s iPhone lineup will tell you the same thing. iPhones are absolutely amazing, but they’re also very … The post Renewed iPhone 12 deals start at only $339 today appeared first on BGR.

  • Qualcomm's Latest Auto Chip Likely To Aid Transition In Most Cost-Effective Manner

    Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) launched the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, allowing the digital cockpit, ADAS, and AD functions to co-exist on a single SoC. SVP Nakul Duggal said, "We are making it easier and more cost-effective for automakers and Tier-1s to embrace the transition to an integrated, open, and scalable architecture across all vehicle tiers with our pre-integrated suite of hardware, software, and ADAS/AD stack solutions..." "Obviously, you are reducing the number of physical

  • Why You Should Replace Your Old iPhone’s Battery Right Now

    These days, smartphones are so good you can hold onto them for years without upgrading. While companies like Apple try to make their newest gadgets look much better than your old model, a fresh battery is often all you need to give your old iPhone new life. If your iPhone’s battery is due for a swap, however, you should do it now.

  • Microsoft building Alexa-style search engine to challenge Google

    Microsoft has sought to revive its ambitions of challenging Google’s search engine dominance in a deal with an artificial intelligence robot backed by Elon Musk.

  • Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR

    Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. On Wednesday, big names like LG and Samsung and smaller startups showcased their latest products for the media in Las Vegas. LG Electronics unveiled a 97-inch OLED TV with what it calls a Zero Connect Box that streams content wirelessly.