CallTower's Senior Director of Marketing Seanna Baumgartner Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Seanna Baumgartner on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

As a versatile marketing professional, Seanna brings more than 25 years of extensive experience across growth strategy, public affairs and brand development to the role of Senior Director of Marketing at CallTower. Upon receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from New Mexico State University, Seanna started her career at the NBC affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as a Public Affairs Coordinator. She transitioned to marketing in 1997, before extending her Entrepreneurial skills in 2002 as a Creative Consultant. In 2013, Seanna joined the SoundConnect team as Marketing Manager and remained in this role through CallTower’s acquisition in 2015. Through her creative vision and leadership prowess, Seanna has been instrumental in developing the marketing structure to propel CallTower’s unique position in the channel and the industry at large.

“I was honored to nominate Seanna for this esteemed recognition from CRN and The Channel Company on behalf of CallTower,” replied CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “The secret to our channel success is delivering a partner program that provides great solutions and making the relationship rewarding to all; Seanna’s marketing direction and strategy make this happen every single day. We are proud of her invaluable leadership, creativity and her effortless ability to network with the channel.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

