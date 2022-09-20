CallTrackingMetrics Expands HupSpot Integration with Lead Automation and Conversion Data Capabilities

Integration offers users a holistic view of the customer journey with automatically generated conversion data.

SEVERNA PARK, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced major enhancements to its HubSpot integration that allows performance marketers to connect online and offline conversion data to better understand their customer's journey.

"We are constantly striving to enhance our solutions and better understand the needs of our customers. By connecting with platforms that our customers and prospects are already using, we're able to do just that," said Todd Fisher , co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics. "The enhanced integration with HubSpot — a major player in our customer ecosystem — solidifies that CallTrackingMetrics data is a necessary component of any high-performing MarTech stack."

The integration allows CallTrackingMetrics users to automatically create a new HubSpot contact for each unique caller in their account, including valuable session analytics associated with any call, text or form. With this conversion data, marketers can perform custom follow-up activities based on internal inbound marketing funnels and workflows. The integration also allows users to listen to call recordings in the HubSpot activity timeline and route inbound conversations to the right CallTrackingMetrics contact.

Further HubSpot integration capabilities include mapping CallTrackingMetrics users to users in HubSpot, creating triggers to create or update objects based on custom field mappings, sending form submissions and automatically associating a contact with a company or a deal.

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

