U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.09 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.54 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.56
    -23.18 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.35
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    -0.2520 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,511.76
    -1,128.93 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.06
    -20.41 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Calm acquires healthcare technology company Ripple Health Group

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Meditation app Calm is acquiring Ripple Health Group, a San Francisco-based healthcare technology company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Calm says the acquisition will accelerate its mental health care ambitions. Following the acquisition, Ripple Health Group CEO David Ko will take on the role of Calm co-CEO, alongside Michael Acton Smith. Calm co-founder Alex Tew will move from co-CEO to executive chairman.

Founded in 2019, Ripple connects users with proper healthcare options and builds solutions that address pressing health problems. Ripple's first two products, which launched last month, focus on aging in society and alleviating the burden of caregiving for both professional and non-professional caregivers.

The Ripple team will now join Calm and focus on building Calm Health, which will replace the company's existing employer offering, Calm for Business. Calm Health is expected to launch soon, with the aim of supporting mental health across the care spectrum. The Ripple team will be tasked with building out a suite of Calm Health solutions that integrate into current healthcare technology and are both secure and simple to use. Calm says Ripple will also continue to build products that aim to reduce the burden of caregiving.

“As an advisor to Calm since 2019, I’ve witnessed firsthand the team’s ability to pioneer the future of mental health, redefining both the category and the distribution channel,” said Calm's new co-CEO, David Ko, in a statement. “Calm is on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. I can’t think of a better fit for Ripple’s team and technology. We’re incredibly honored to join the company. I’m excited to work alongside Michael to bring Calm to healthcare.”

Before joining Ripple, Ko was the president, COO and board member of Rally Health, a digital health company that develops mobile solutions that aim to make it easier for consumers to access care.

“David's business acumen, operational excellence and proven record scaling healthcare companies will be invaluable for Calm as we enter into new ventures and shape the future of the category,” said Calm co-CEO and co-founder Michael Acton Smith, in a statement.

Calm's acquisition comes a few weeks after it made its first foray into physical activity and video content with the launch of its new Daily Move feature. The feature guides users through simple exercises to get them moving. Calm sees the new feature as an entry point into mindful content for people who find traditional meditation a difficult place to start. The company also recently introduced a new “Premium Family” subscription plan that includes up to six accounts. The new offering is available globally for $99.99 per year, whereas a premium individual plan costs $69.99 per year.

Calm, along with other meditation apps, has fared well during the ongoing pandemic and has seen a surge in users. The company boasts more than 100 million downloads to date, and says it averages 100,000 new users daily. In December 2020, Calm raised $75 million in Series C funding, pushing the company’s valuation to $2 billion. Prior investor Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round.

Calm co-CEO Michael Acton Smith explains strategy behind ‘mental fitness’ app

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • 11 Mining Stocks to Buy Now According to David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 11 mining stocks to buy now according to David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Iben’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Mining Stocks to Buy Now According to David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors. David Iben […]

  • Qualcomm earnings: Strategist describes 'a company that is in some ways reinventing itself'

    SIG Senior Equity Analyst Christopher Rolland and Morningstar Technology Equity Strategist Abhinav Davuluri join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm and competitors.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Watch Out Upstart: Visa Partners With Competitor Pagaya

    Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock attracted a lot of market attention last year, with its stock price catapulting nearly 700% by the end of October. The market in general is seeing a shift from hot tech stocks to more traditional value stocks, such as Visa (NYSE: V). Visa stock is already up about 7.5% in 2022 while Upstart stock is down a depressing 27.3%.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bi

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

    PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price recently plummeted to its lowest levels since May 2020 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The digital payment company's revenue rose 13% year over year to $6.

  • Why Workhorse Group, Nikola, and Lordstown Motors Fell in January

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks saw a broad-based correction in January. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock fell 22.5% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock fell 18.6%, and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock fell 13% in January.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.