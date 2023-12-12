Calnex Solutions plc's (LON:CLX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 25% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Calnex Solutions is UK£0.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.60 suggests Calnex Solutions is potentially 33% overvalued

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£3.10m UK£500.0k UK£1.00m UK£1.43m UK£1.88m UK£2.29m UK£2.65m UK£2.96m UK£3.22m UK£3.42m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 43.41% Est @ 30.85% Est @ 22.05% Est @ 15.89% Est @ 11.58% Est @ 8.56% Est @ 6.45% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% -UK£2.9 UK£0.4 UK£0.8 UK£1.1 UK£1.3 UK£1.5 UK£1.6 UK£1.7 UK£1.7 UK£1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£9.0m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.4m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.5%) = UK£61m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£61m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£31m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£40m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.6, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Calnex Solutions as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.957. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Calnex Solutions

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Communications market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

CLX's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Calnex Solutions, we've compiled three further elements you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 5 warning signs for Calnex Solutions (3 are concerning!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CLX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

