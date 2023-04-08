Calorie counting is wrecking menus – and risks driving a wave of eating disorders

restaurant

For Chris Galvin, putting calories on his menus has been nothing but a headache.

“It’s a huge cost,” says Galvin, who runs five restaurants in London and Essex. “We have to take somebody out of the business, then they have to sit down, we have to contact suppliers and rely on information coming from them.

“But how scientific that is, we don’t really know. And if something doesn’t seem right, we then have to spend more time trying to find out if that calorific rate is correct.”

It’s been almost one year to the day that Boris Johnson introduced laws forcing restaurants and pubs to list calorie counts on their menus.

The policy was designed to help diners make healthier choices and combat Britain’s growing obesity problem.

But for many in the restaurant industry, it has gone down like a cup of cold soup.

Meanwhile, campaign groups warn the policy has made dining out a nightmare for people living with and recovering from eating disorders.

“Part of recovery has been trying to forget the calorie content, learning not to count and not to log… trying to move away from numbers because food is more than numbers,” says Phoebe Webb, an NHS employee who has been in recovery for the better part of a decade.

The calorie labelling law was drawn up by Johnson after his near-fatal brush with Covid.

He attributed the severity of his illness to being overweight and the illness triggered a zealous new desire to tackle Britain’s obesity problem.

Johnson had originally planned to make businesses display the calories in alcohol too, but u-turned amid fierce opposition from the drinks industry.

Calorie labelling is unlikely to put any companies out of business, but hospitality bosses argue it has added insult to injury at a time when they are already struggling.

The policy was introduced when most restaurants’ finances were already stretched by the pandemic. Soaring energy and staffing costs since then have only added to problems.

“It has undoubtedly added costs at a time when they’ve needed to prioritise other things,” says Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality.

The trade organisation estimates the change has cost businesses an average of £20,000 in the year since it became law. Costs arise from the man hours needed to source calorie countries from suppliers and reprinting menus across multiple restaurants.

High end restaurants and smaller businesses with under 250 employees are exempt from the rules. Temporary dishes on a menu for less than 30 days also do not need to have their calorie counts displayed.

However, despite the exemptions, the law still covers many smaller restaurant businesses that have a handful of sites.

Galvin, the co-owner of Galvin Restaurants, says it has cost his business thousands of pounds and contributed to rising prices on his menus.

Despite the hassle, he says there is little evidence that the calorie labelling has changed diners habits.

“I can’t say it has made a lot of difference to what customers were choosing because we’re selling as many desserts, we’re selling as many dishes that might have a higher calorie count as we were,” he says.

Nicholls says the policy has made it more difficult for chefs to be creative.

“Doing a whole summer menu or spring menu, they’re not doing that at this point in time because it’s just so uncertain – especially when you couple it with uncertainties around supply chain, products not being available and being changed at short notice and the impact that has on calories,” she says.

Johnson’s successor Liz Truss was considering scrapping calorie labelling, saying voters “don’t want the government telling them what to eat”.

However, Truss’s brief time in office meant she was unable to reverse the policy. Rishi Sunak is understood to have no plans to review it.

Not all hospitality companies are against the legislation. Some large groups, such as McDonalds, have displayed calorie counts on their menus for many years. JD Wetherspoon was also an early adopter.

The pub chain’s chief Tim Martin says: “We’ve been providing calorie information on menus – every single item has calorie content – for about 10 years and haven’t had any complaints.

“I think it’s a plus, giving customers the information they need and want. So have McDonalds and Starbucks for example. Some people criticise our American cousins but they’re often ahead of the game.”

He adds: “Remember, Wetherspoon banned smoking long before the smoking ban. Similar pioneering spirit.”

Whereas stopping people smoking has clear health benefits for customers, the positive effects of calorie counts are less clear cut.

Research suggests the policy has had a detrimental effect on the approximately 1.2 million people living with eating disorders in the UK.

According to a survey of 400 people living with these conditions or in recovery, calorie labelling has been overwhelmingly bad for those who struggle with these conditions.

80pc said it had negatively impacted their recovery, according to charity Beat Eating Disorders, which conducted the survey. 90pc said it was affecting their menu choice in restaurants and 70pc said they were eating out less frequently as a result of the law change.

For Webb, the legislation has turned eating out – or even ordering a takeaway – into a minefield.

“I opened up Deliveroo to order something, like most of us do every so often, and it hadn’t occurred to me that the numbers would be on Deliveroo as well,” she said.

“It really brought the focus to it. Honestly, it was the first time in a number of years that I had really cried and freaked out. I was probably hitting myself in the head at this point and just really distressed at a level I haven’t been at in such a long time.

“If that’s the effect it can have on someone with a very established recovery, the impact that can have on people who are more vulnerable will stretch much further beyond how I responded.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Obesity costs the NHS an estimated £6.5bn a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer in the UK.

“Clear food labelling plays an important role in helping people make healthier choices for themselves and their family when eating out or getting a takeaway. It may also encourage businesses to reformulate and provide lower calorie options.

“We carefully considered the views of a wide range of experts in response to our public consultations on calorie labelling, including expert advice from organisations such as Diabetes UK.”