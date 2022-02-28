U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Calsense Launches Irrigation Management as a Service

·3 min read

Dubbed IMaaS, Calsense is set to revolutionize the smart irrigation industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Calsense announced the release of its latest innovation, Irrigation Management as a Service™, or IMaaS™. IMaaS represents a unique and highly valuable approach to irrigation management, in that it eliminates the need for customers to secure capital funds to purchase smart irrigation controllers, sensors and/or software. Instead, IMaaS enables municipalities, school districts, universities, departments of transportation and homeowners' associations to enjoy access to the latest smart irrigation technology, services and support as a comprehensive, all-in-one service.

Calsense Logo
Calsense Logo

"We've put a lot of research and thought into what's next for Calsense and IMaaS is what we believe is the next generation of smart irrigation," said A.J. van de Ven, Calsense's President and CEO. "We've been talking with customers and prospective customers for months and what they're telling us is that having access to the technology that drives cost savings now, as opposed to having to deploy over a period of years—which is often the case with capital projects—benefits the communities they serve, while driving fiscal responsibility and maximizing water conservation."

Through channel partners, contractors and its own internal efforts, Calsense is offering its customers a turnkey solution that consists of all the hardware, software and services needed to deploy and support its smart irrigation solution, for the life of the system. "Many customers have told us about the challenges related to finding and retaining the labor needed to keep an irrigation system optimized. Our intent is to help relieve some of that strain," commented Mike Haldane, Director of Commercial Operations at Calsense. "The goal is to put solutions in place that conserve water and labor, which ultimately saves money; money that can be used to help pay for the solution that enables the savings: IMaaS."

Calsense's smart irrigation system utilizes web-based weather data and on-site weather sensors to determine when and where to irrigate, based on plant species, slope, soil type, etc. Coupled with world-class field support and a state-of-the-art management system, Calsense is able to deliver its customers a solution that is cost-effective and complete.

As climate change and the ongoing drought weigh heavily on the nation, irrigation management remains increasingly relevant and time sensitive. For these reasons, Calsense views its mission of creating sophisticated, smart irrigation solutions built on a foundation of technology, education and partnership more important today than it was just a few years ago. Over time and as adoption of irrigation management continues to increase, Calsense continuously contributes to a sustainable future by saving the world's most precious resource: water.

"I joined Calsense to make a difference and this is an important milestone in that journey," said Mike Haldane. "With preservation of the earth's resources in mind, Calsense's solutions put users of irrigation in the position of being able to reduce irrigation water usage by up to 40%. That's exciting to me and the launch of IMaaS lends support to making it a simpler process for our current and future customers."

About Calsense
Calsense is a partner with the Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense® program in promoting water efficient products and services. For 35 years, the company has contributed to providing a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers. Calsense helps its customers conserve water, manage labor and ultimately save money through smart irrigation. The company's industry-leading technology and support bridge the gap between irrigation designer, installer, landscape maintainer and water manager to provide the support needed at each phase of a project. Customers partner with Calsense for a reliable system that provides long-term value. For more information, visit www.calsense.com.

Irrigation Management as a Service is a trademark of California Sensor Corporation dba Calsense. WaterSense is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calsense-launches-irrigation-management-as-a-service-301491065.html

SOURCE Calsense

