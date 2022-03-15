U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

CALSTART Announces Appointment of David Chow as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

PASADENA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --CALSTART announced that David Chow has been appointed as vice president and chief operating officer. Chow will lead CALSTART's operational teams, optimizing the work that supports the clean transportation industry across the organization's matrix of initiatives, activities, and national/international geographies.

"David brings a tremendous experience with operational frameworks that are critical for the expanding work that CALSTART is doing both nationally and internationally in the clean transportation sector," said John Boesel, president and CEO of CALSTART. "His expertise will expand the growth and impact of CALSTART and its members as we continue to accelerate clean transportation solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change."

Boesel noted that the vice president and chief operating officer is a new position for CALSTART and a statement to the growing importance and breadth of the work being done in clean transportation. CALSTART is a recent recipient of several federal grants, is managing state-level funding initiatives and is highly involved in the industry's growth and technological advances across medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, school buses, light-duty vehicles, off-road equipment, innovative mobility and marine vehicles.

Prior to joining CALSTART, David was a partner and mobility director for IBI Group, the sixth-largest architecture firm in the world as ranked by Building Design. His background includes the planning and engineering of transportation infrastructure, master planning, and urban development. He has worked on award winning projects from the City of Los Angeles Civic Center Master Plan to LA Metro First/Last Mile Strategic Plan.

"It is an honor to join CALSTART and be a part of the massive transformation taking place in the transportation industry," states Chow. "I am looking forward to bringing together the tremendous talent and opportunity that CALSTART has to serve its members and, ultimately, the communities that will thrive with cleaner air and clean technology opportunities."

About CALSTART
A national nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado and California and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calstart-announces-appointment-of-david-chow-as-vice-president-and-chief-operating-officer-301502579.html

SOURCE CALSTART Inc

