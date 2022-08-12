U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,195.17
    +52.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

CALSTART Applauds Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the US House of Representatives

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act (2022), that includes a $369 billion investment in clean energy and climate to put more clean vehicles on the road and secure over a million new good-paying American jobs.  The bill previously passed in the Senate and is expected to be signed into law by President Biden.

CALSTART - Changing Transportation for Good (PRNewsfoto/CALSTART Inc)

The Inflation Reduction Act includes incentives that will significantly accelerate the adoption of zero-emission transportation technologies and help to fight climate change.

John Boesel, CALSTART President and CEO, issued the following statement:

"The Inflation Reduction Act includes several key provisions that are critical to growing the clean transportation industry. CALSTART applauds Congress' leadership in passing this historic level of investment in American jobs in industries that are key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We celebrate the inclusion of the Clean Vehicle Credit, the Credit for Previously Owned Vehicles, the new Credit for Qualified Commercial Vehicles, and the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, which includes a significant production tax credit for battery manufacturing. We thank the House of Representatives for passing the Inflation Reduction Act and look forward to working with our CALSTART members who are on the leading edge of the transition to clean transportation to implement this important legislation once it is signed into law by President Biden."

About CALSTART

A nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California and central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calstart-applauds-passage-of-the-inflation-reduction-act-by-the-us-house-of-representatives-301605280.html

SOURCE CALSTART Inc

