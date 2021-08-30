U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,404.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,431.25
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.50
    +3.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.71
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,385.23
    -161.83 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.67
    +45.77 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,718.86
    +77.72 (+0.28%)
     

Calterah Securing a DOW Deal with Its mmWave Radar AiP Chip

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Calterah Semiconductor has secured a DOW deal of HASCO, an international auto parts Tier-1 supplier, with its mmWave radar AiP (Antenna-in-Package) chip product, according to the sales director of Calterah. The AiP chip product of Calterah is adopted by HASCO for the door open waring (DOW) feature of some premium car models to be mass produced next year.

The compact size, high performance and low power consumption were what made Calterah AiP stand out, said the R&D head of HASCO ADAS BU, adding time and costs for antenna design were saved and thus the DOW project could be accelerated. According to Hasco, the DOW feature is not exclusive to premium cars and the next few years will see a greater presence of DOW in economy ones. As a result, the cost, size and ease of use of the radar enabling such a feature are among the first to be considered.

As a leader in CMOS mmWave radar sensor chip development and design, Calterah in 2019 rolled out its second generation auto-grade CMOS 77-Ghz mmWave radar sensor AiP chip products.

The advantage of the AiP technology is making it a reality that the size of radar modules shrinks to one tenth of that of the traditional ones or even smaller while maintaining relatively high performance. Customers no longer need to design or develop antennas, or use high frequency PCBs in manufacturing, thus making easier the module production and reducing the R&D cycle time and costs.

Alps AiP Chip
Alps AiP Chip

Regarding reliability and safety, which is essential to ICs, Calterah's auto-grade AiP products meet the requirements of AEC-Q100 qualification and is compliant with ISO 26262 Functional Safety management process while undergoing a complete set of proprietary testing procedures.

Featuring an architecture of 4T4R (four-channel receiver and four-channel transmitter), Calterah's AiP products come from the Alps and Rhine families, working at 77/79 GHz and 60 GHz for the auto and industrial markets, respectively.

Auto Applications

As an essential sensor for vehicles, mmWave radar can be applied to various advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features, including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), forward collision warning (FCW), lane change assistance (LCA), blind spot detection (BSD), automatic parking system (APS), etc. Inside the cabin, mmWave radar can measure the driver's vital signs by detecting the micro motion caused by breathing and heartbeats, and determine whether there are humans or any pets. In addition, mmWave radar is more privacy-friendly than cameras. On top of these benefits, AiP-based sensors as mentioned are more compact and cost-efficient, making it easier to install them at the dome light or elsewhere.

Industrial Applications

The advent of AiP products also means more possible applications in the fields like smart home, elder care, etc.

Take air conditioning (AC) as an example. Calterah has developed a smart AC solution with the following features:

  • Accurate positioning, which enables tracking of the precise positions of people in a room, so as to better control the direction of air flow. The feature differentiates the motion of people from the micro motion of objects like electric fans and plants, so as to avoid false triggers of AC functioning.

  • Facility measurement, which enables an air conditioner to adjust its power according to the size of a room.

  • Posture recognition, which enables the differentiation of adults, children and pets and recognition of postures like falling, sitting, lying, etc. by using the MIMO technology to obtain the heights of human bodies in motion.

  • Respiration and heartbeat detection, which is capable to determine whether a person has fallen asleep by sensing changes in the respiration rate.

Auto and industrial applications
Auto and industrial applications

This September will usher in a new product launch of Calterah, where next-gen CMOS mmWave radar AiP chips with greater competitiveness in size, power consumption, ease of use and cost will be unveiled. For latest updates, visit www.calterah.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calterah-securing-a-dow-deal-with-its-mmwave-radar-aip-chip-301364906.html

SOURCE Calterah Semiconductor

Recommended Stories

  • Local Films Fill Top Four Korea Box Office Places at COVID-Struck Weekend

    “Hostage: Missing Celebrity” held on to top spot at the South Korean box office as new release “Guimoon: The Lightless Door” gave local films the top four chart places over the weekend. But business is being held back by new health measures in the Greater Seoul area that were reintroduced last week. “Hostage,” starring Hwang […]

  • A weary Australia plans reopening as COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

    As Australia's COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000, a grim toll but modest by global standards, a country that has used relentless lockdowns now faces perhaps its biggest health policy challenge of the pandemic - how to reopen. The highly infectious Delta variant has breached the country's fortress-style controls and entrenched itself deep enough in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, and with a foothold in Melbourne, that authorities have dispensed with plans to eliminate it. Instead, they plan to ramp up Australia's lagging vaccination effort and live with COVID-19, an approach that would help struggling businesses but which is opposed by states determined to crush the disease.

  • Apple, Google Mobile Dominance Faces Tough Test in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is expected to become the first country to pass a law ending Apple and Google’s domination of payments on their mobile platforms, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative app store operations everywhere from India to the U.S.Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the effective duopoly controlling most of the world’s smartphones, face a raft of legislative measures in the U.S. rebuking their “gatekeeper control” and urging a curb on their power to dic

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Where Will UiPath Be in 5 Years?

    As is often the case with its press conference events, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) made a splash in August with its AI Day event, unveiling its work on a "humanoid robot" that could one day act as an in-person assistant for physical tasks. Some platforms, like UiPath, use advanced machine learning techniques to make them better at more advanced tasks.

  • Microsoft might not deliver Windows 11 updates to PCs with old CPUs

    Microsoft has warned that it might withhold Windows 11 updates if your PC uses an old, unsupported CPU.

  • Apple will repair your faulty iPhone 12 earpiece for free

    Apple has launched a repair program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models with faulty earpieces that won't emit sound during calls.

  • Why pigeons mean peril for satellite broadband

    Satellite internet is a key part of plans to fill broadband "not spots", but simple things can affect it.

  • Google Play app store revenue hit $11.2 billion in 2019, lawsuit says

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google generated $11.2 billion in revenue from its mobile app store in 2019, according to a court filing unsealed on Saturday, offering a clear view into the service's financial results for the first time. Attorneys general for Utah and 36 other U.S. states or districts suing Google over alleged antitrust violations with the app store also said in the newly unredacted filing that the business in 2019 had $8.5 billion in gross profit and $7 billion in operating income, for an operating margin of over 62%. Google told Reuters the data "are being used to mischaracterize our business in a meritless lawsuit."

  • Rumor hints the next iPhone might boast satellite communication

    A rumor claims the iPhone 13 will offer satellite communication that lets you make calls and send messages when you're nowhere near cell service.

  • Beach-read alert! Grab a (waterproof!) Kindle Paperwhite on sale for just $71

    Say so long to piles of books and magazines with Amazon's most popular e-reader.

  • Clubhouse launches surround-sound feature to help chats feel life-like

    Clubhouse, an audio-only chat app, said on Sunday it will launch a spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they're coming from different directions, helping conversations and virtual performances feel more life-like. The app, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, jumpstarted the social audio trend last year and became known for chatrooms of thousands that included chief executives and celebrities. The new surround-sound-like feature will help Clubhouse lean into performances and entertainment rooms that have proliferated on the app.

  • Ringtones die out as younger generations keep their phones on silent, finds research

    Downloads have decreased by 20 per cent.

  • Clubhouse adds spatial audio to create more immersive audio chats (updated)

    Clubhouse now supports spatial audio to make its audio chat rooms that much more immersive.

  • Sony's revised PS5 model has a smaller, lighter heatsink

    Sony's first revised PS5 has a smaller heatsink that saves a lot of weight — but it might come at a cost.

  • Clubhouse is adding spatial audio effects to make users feel like they're really in the room

    It’s been a busy summer for Clubhouse. Clubhouse announced Sunday that its rooms will now be infused with spatial audio to give the app’s listeners a richer sense of hanging out live with a group of other people. TechCrunch spoke with Clubhouse’s Justin Uberti about the decision to add spatial audio, which has the effect of making different speakers sound like they’re coming from different physical locations instead of just one spot.

  • Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Buds are on sale for $90

    Amazon has dropped the price of its latest Echo Buds to just $90 as part of a sale.

  • Toy Pokédex Becomes Working Nintendo DS

    Pokémon’s Pokédex has had a few different looks over the years, but one in particular looks just like a certain Nintendo handheld.

  • Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

    A group of hackers in Belarus infiltrated almost every part of the the country's authoritarian government in a bid to overthrow the Lukashenko regime.

  • Smartwatch demand surged 47 percent this spring

    Smartwatch shipments grew by a whopping 47 percent in Q2 thanks to more demand for health tracking — and it wasn't just Apple and Samsung enjoying success.