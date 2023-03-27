U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.50
    +28.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,652.00
    +218.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,948.50
    +58.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.30
    +20.60 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    +0.87 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.90
    -30.90 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.60
    -1.01 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4360
    +0.7350 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,952.41
    +219.43 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.22
    -10.16 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.05
    +73.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Calumet Reaches Key Application Milestone for Loan Guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy

PR Newswire
·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today that its Montana Renewables subsidiary has been invited by the U.S. Department of Energy to submit a Part II Application for a $600 million loan guarantee through the Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program.

Established via Title XVII of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the DOE-guaranteed loan if awarded would finance the manufacturing of 18,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and renewable naphtha utilizing Haldor Topsoe's HydroFlex technology. Achieving this invitation to the Part II process is a key milestone for Calumet in the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office ("LPO") process.

DOE's invitation to submit a Part II application is not an assurance that DOE will invite an applicant into the due diligence and term sheet negotiation process, that DOE will offer a term sheet to an applicant, that DOE will issue a loan guarantee, or that the terms and conditions of a loan guarantee will be consistent with terms proposed by an applicant. The foregoing matters are wholly dependent on the results of DOE review and evaluation of a Part II Application, and DOE's determination whether to proceed.

"On behalf of all of Calumet, we thank the LPO for the opportunity to advance to Phase II of the loan application process," said Bruce Fleming, CEO of Montana Renewables, LLC ("MRL"). "We truly believe MRL is one of the best renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel businesses in the market and we are excited to continue to lead the energy transition in North America."

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:  CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

About Montana Renewables, LLC

Montana Renewables, LLC is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet located in Great Falls, MT.  Montana Renewables is permitted for 15,000 barrels per stream day ("bpsd") of renewable feedstocks which are converted into low-emission sustainable alternatives that directly replace fossil fuel products. The renewable manufacturing plant began operations in late 2022.  As the world recognizes a sustainability responsibility, MRL is poised to make immediate carbon reductions and stands ready to grow and innovate further.  This business is a leader in North America's energy transition, with our renewable products being delivered to Canada and the United States West Coast.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "expect," "continue," "should," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate.

For additional information regarding factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-reaches-key-application-milestone-for-loan-guarantee-from-the-us-department-of-energy-301781696.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • Bear of the Day: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

    Pfizer shares haven't been very healthy in 2023, down more than 20% year-to-date and widely lagging behind the general market.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Carnival, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank. Carnival is scheduled to report earnings Monday.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Thousands of Retirees Can’t Withdraw Savings Invested in Firms Controlled by Indicted Financier Greg Lindberg

    Holders of annuities totaling $2.2 billion can’t touch their money as the legal battle over Greg Lindberg’s empire rages on.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe bank agreed to take on all deposits and loans, a deal that includes the purchase of

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Banks Jump As First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank

    Futures rose as bank fears ease. First Citizens will buy Silicon Valley Bank. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De

  • Elon Musk Dares What No One Else Would

    This is the case when he was fined $20 million in September 2018 and lost the title of Chairman of the Board of Tesla after tweeting that he was going to take the electric vehicle manufacturer private. Despite the fact that Musk paid dearly for his non-compliance with this rule, the billionaire has not stopped mocking the SEC or engaging in a new showdown with the federal agency. This is what Musk is like.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Chairman of Credit Suisse’s Largest Investor Resigns

    Ammar al-Khudairy stepped down less than two weeks after his comments set off a panic with the European lender’s shareholders that eventually led the Swiss government to engineer an emergency takeover by UBS.

  • Crocs, United Airlines, and 18 Other Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    It’s a good bet that stocks with the greatest sensitivity to liquidity will be outstanding performers during the next bull market.

  • I Won the Lottery! How Hefty Are Taxes on My Winnings Going to Be?

    Before you see a dollar of lottery winnings, the IRS will take 25%. Up to an additional 13% could be withheld in state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Still, you'll probably owe more when taxes are due, … Continue reading → The post How Taxes on Lottery Winnings Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewBut an examination of trading data tells