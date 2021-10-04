U.S. markets closed

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to attend 29th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

·1 min read
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT), today announced that senior management will virtually participate in Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on October 5th and 6th, 2021. Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during a webcast presentation on October 6th at 11:00am ET. Interested parties may listen by registering on the conference website. The presentation slides can be accessed by visiting the events section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.calumetspecialty.com.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-to-attend-29th-annual-deutsche-bank-leveraged-finance-conference-301392336.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

