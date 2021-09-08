U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.39
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2530
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,168.05
    -348.31 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.39
    -15.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Berlin, Maryland, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock, Defying Soros Warning, Breaks New Ground in China

    (Bloomberg) -- For the world’s biggest money managers, China’s trillions in investable assets speak louder than any warnings of a “tragic mistake” from billionaire George Soros. About a day after Soros called out BlackRock Inc. in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the $9.5 trillion asset manager said it drew in 6.7 billion yuan ($1 billion) for its first China mutual fund, closing fundraising days ahead of schedule so it could invest sooner. It had just launched the debut product last week, about two

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

    Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Biden admin. to rein in meat prices, Lucid falls, Robinhood to offer crypto recurring investments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Why Alector Shares Are Diving Today

    Having dropped from the lofty heights it reached only a few short months ago, Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock was having another bad day on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Alector announced the departure of two high-level executives. It said that chief operating officer Shehnaaz Suliman and chief medical officer Robert Paul will step down following a "transition period," and should continue to serve as advisors to the company until the end of this year.

  • GameStop posts mixed quarterly results: Here's how the stock is doing

    GameStop (GME) posted its 2nd quarter performance on Wednesday. The stock was down about 2% immediately following the results.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • NIO's (NYSE:NIO) Shareholders Should Expect Modest Dilution Going Forward

    Yesterday Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced that the company will be selling up to $2 billion in American depositary shares (ADSs). The sale will be conducted via an at-the-market offering program, and will result in shareholder dilution of up to 3% at the current share price. The news resulted in NIO’s share price opening 3.3% lower today.