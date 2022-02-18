U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    +22.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,381.00
    +150.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,262.75
    +98.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,039.30
    +13.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.38
    -0.38 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.60
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1580
    +0.2290 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,873.62
    -3,171.04 (-7.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.71
    -59.46 (-5.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,819.81
    -413.06 (-1.52%)
     

Calxyt, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10.9 Million SEC-Registered Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLXT

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) ("Calyxt" or the "Company"), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced the placement to an institutional investor in an underwritten offering of 3,880,000 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,880,000 shares of its common stock, and common warrants to purchase up to 7,760,000 shares of its common stock (the "Offering"). The shares of common stock and the pre-funded warrants are each being sold in combination with corresponding common warrants, with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant sold. The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock and the common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.41 per share of common stock. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised, while the common warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance and will have a term of five years from the date of exercisability. The aggregate public offering price for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant and, in each case, an accompanying common warrant is $1.41. All securities to be sold in the Offering were sold by the Company.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)

The Company expects to close the Offering on or about February 23, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $10.9 million, assuming none of the accompanying common warrants issued in the Offering are exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for enhancing the capabilities of its BioFactory production system and increasing its capacity to produce at larger scales, continuing to build out its PlantSpring technology platform and artificial intelligence / machine learning capabilities, furthering customer relationships, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

There is no established public trading market for the pre-funded warrants or the common warrants and the Company does not expect a market to develop. Additionally, the Company does not intend to apply for the listing of the pre-funded warrants or the common warrants on any national securities exchange or other nationally recognized trading system.

Canaccord Genuity is acting as the sole bookrunner for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233231) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 27, 2019. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the Offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com. These documents may also be obtained for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the Offering. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative and high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the Offering and the expected uses of the proceeds from the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Calyxt's control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Calyxt's management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Calyxt does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts:




Calyxt Media Contact:

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

David Rosen/ John Garabo

Kimberly Minarovich

Argot Partners

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

(212) 600-1902

media@calyxt.com

investors@calyxt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calxyt-inc-announces-pricing-of-10-9-million-sec-registered-offering-of-common-stock-and-warrants-301485404.html

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Announces Update to CAD $10.7 Million Private Placing

    Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to announce that the private placement announced on February 10, 2022 ("Placing") will be completed as a Unit private placement. The subscription receipt financing structure is no longer required as the Personal Information Form of the lead investor has been cleared by the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV"). This will greatly reduce costs of the offering.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

    Despite the company beating revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, investors weren't impressed.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

    Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer S

  • Why Rivian Stock Surged This Morning

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock surged this morning, rallying nearly 7.8% at one point during the first hour of trading in the day. Although the electric vehicle (EV) stock gave up some of its early gains, it was still among the few EV stocks that traded in the green around noon on Feb. 17. Barely weeks before Rivian reports its much-awaited quarterly numbers, at least two billionaire investors have revealed they bought a stake in the electric truck manufacturer.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. Why Its Stock Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.