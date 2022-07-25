U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    +16.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,014.00
    +139.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,471.25
    +47.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.60
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.66
    +0.96 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    +0.77 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6970
    +0.6470 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,966.23
    -670.99 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,292.21
    +15.84 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Calyx and Qynapse Partnering to Enable AI-enhanced Medical Imaging Services for CNS Clinical Trials

·3 min read

Partnership delivers advanced approaches for bringing neurodegenerative disease treatments to market

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C. and BOSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Qynapse, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) neuroimaging medical technology company. The partnership enables Calyx to adopt and deliver Qynapse's precise and objective AI-powered neuroimaging analysis solutions, QyScore® and QyPredict® to its global pharmaceutical and biotech customers as they develop new medical treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

(PRNewsfoto/Calyx)
(PRNewsfoto/Calyx)

Groundbreaking partnership enables Calyx clients to more confidently assess neurodegenerative disease treatments

"We're delighted to add Qynapse's advanced analysis capabilities to our full suite of proven medical imaging services," said Stephen M. Bravo, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Calyx. "This groundbreaking services and technology partnership will enable our clients to more confidently assess the full potential of treatments in development for Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's disease, as well as other neurodegenerative disorders."

Qynapse has developed one of the largest datasets of proprietary algorithms designed to rapidly analyze and interpret brain scans, delivering more objectivity and precision for the measurement of drug efficacy and safety during CNS clinical trials. Calyx's Medical Imaging services have been proven in over 2,600 global clinical trials, delivering reliable data that has supported the approval of over 270 new medical treatments.

"We are excited to partner with Calyx, a Medical Imaging and eClinical solutions powerhouse, in bringing life-changing treatments to patients globally," said Olivier Courrèges, Chief Executive Officer at Qynapse. "Working together we will further expedite and improve the go-to-market process for CNS drug therapies."

Click here for more information on Calyx's expertise in CNS clinical trial imaging.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About Qynapse

Qynapse is a medical technology company with an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform that creates the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS diseases.
Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore®, FDA-Cleared and CE marked, combines MRI scans and AI to produce rapid, actionable insights for objective brain scan analysis, enhancing diagnosis precision and drug efficacy assessment.

Qynapse's prognostic AI technology, QyPredict®, available for research use only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

Learn more about Qynapse's AI solutions at https://qynapse.com/, or at LinkedIn, Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calyx-and-qynapse-partnering-to-enable-ai-enhanced-medical-imaging-services-for-cns-clinical-trials-301592031.html

SOURCE Calyx

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • Study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure

    Research Highlights: Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure and a 24% high risk of having a stroke compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not unhealthy, may ...

  • What UK aid cut means for one South Sudan hospital

    One of the few doctors serving 1.3 million people may have to leave because he would lose his salary.

  • What Taking Vitamin D Every Day Does to Your Body

    Vitamin D is an essential fat-soluble vitamin which helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, making it crucial for bone health. It also plays an important role in supporting immune health. "Vitamin D is a hormone that affects calcium absorption, and also has recognized effects on the immune system," says Dr. Donald Ford, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic. Here are five things that happen when you take vitamin D every day. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of

  • Bill Gates Sounds the Alarm Over a Deadly Viral Disease

    The Microsoft co-founder has been working for several years to eradicate certain diseases around the world.

  • This Common Drug Could Help Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Experts Say

    The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative condition that currently affects 6.5 million Americans. By destroying neurons and synapses, which connect neurons and help them communicate, this particular brain disease affects memory, cognition, social behavior, and more. Now, researchers are now identifying drugs that may be beneficial to AD patients, including one that may help relieve a particular Alzheimer's symptom and improve quality of life. Read on to le

  • New study finds lowest risk of death was among adults who exercised 150-600 minutes/week

    Research Highlights: An analysis of physical activity and medical records for more than 100,000 people over 30 years found that individuals who performed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ currently recommended range of duration of...

  • 7 States Where COVID is "Out of Hand"

    BA.5 is now the dominant strain of COVID-19, causing a surge of virus cases across the US. "It's incredibly immune-evasive," says White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. "People who were infected three months ago were seeing high levels of reinfections. People who have not been boosted for awhile, not gotten a vaccine shot in a while, we're now seeing a lot of breakthrough infections… If you are over 50 years of age and if you have not gotten a COVID shot this year, you need to

  • There’s One Thing Standing Between Us and the COVID Vaccination of Our Dreams

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe new COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax is safe and effective. Better yet, it’s easy to ship and store, making it ideal for poorer countries that are still under-vaxxed.The company’s shot, called Nuvaxovid, could reshape the vaccine landscape as the pandemic grinds into its 32nd month. More protection for more people against ever-more-contagious new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Assuming Novavax can produce enough doses on time, that

  • ‘I literally screamed out loud in pain’: my two weeks of monkeypox hell

    A New Yorker describes his harrowing ordeal to receive care through a system underequipped to handle another pandemic

  • Biden improves 'significantly,' throat still sore from COVID

    President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor. “The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.

  • Parechovirus concerns: CDC warns of potentially deadly virus to newborns found in Central Florida

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning parents of newborns about a potentially deadly virus.

  • Texas lawmakers test how far their threats against abortions can reach

    Letters warning of felony charges for firms who offer funds could set up a showdown over constitutional rights

  • How To Align Medical Marijuana Strains With Specific Conditions: Learn From Dr. Chanda Macias, Scientist, Researcher And Cannabis Pioneer

    Dr. Chanda Macias is a trailblazer in the legal cannabis industry many times over. In 2015 she became the country’s first woman of color medical cannabis operator as CEO of National HolisticTM Healing Center in Washington DC. Several years later, she became the first Black woman multistate operator in the United States as CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare in Louisiana. As a biomedical researcher, Dr. Macias maintains a unique strategic partnership with Southern University, one of only two cannabi

  • What Foot-and-Mouth Threat Could Mean for Australian Beef Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is on high alert for foot-and-mouth disease in its cattle herds after traces of the virus were found on imported animal products. The disease is already ripping through Indonesia, and is creeping ever closer to paddocks Down Under, where an outbreak could spell disaster for the livestock industry, the economy and world beef supplies. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on U

  • Monkeypox outbreak a global public health emergency, World Health Organization director-general declares

    "We must act now, and we must act together," international health officials said Saturday as cases topped 16,000 globally and the death toll reached five.

  • The #1 Best Eating Habit To Prevent Alzheimer's Disease, New Study Suggests

    If you aren't already eating foods that can improve the health of your gut, then you may want to start. That's because a new study has found a link between gut health and Alzheimer's Disease.In research done by Edith Cowan University that was published in Communications Biology, results from multiple studies focused on gut disorders and Alzheimer's Disease involved around 400,000 participants each. The findings from the ECU study that looked at the overall data showed that people with gut-relate

  • I study coronavirus in a highly secured biosafety lab – here's why I feel safer here than in the world outside

    Troy Sutton works with potentially deadly pathogens but the right precautions greatly reduce the risks. Penn State, CC BY-NDIt’s quiet in the laboratory, almost peaceful. But I’m holding live SARS-CoV-2 in my hands and this virus is not to be taken lightly. As I dilute the coronavirus to infect cultured cells, I hear the reassuring sound of purified air being blown by my respirator into my breathing space. There are three layers of nitrile and protective materials between me and the virus, and e

  • Biden was likely sickened with BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, White House says

    The White House confirmed on Saturday that the strain of coronavirus that infected President Biden several days ago is likelyto have been BA.5, the highly contagious Omicron subvariant now comprising most new infections in the United States.

  • Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges

    The number of Australians admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 hit a record of about 5,450 on Monday, official data showed, as the spread of highly contagious new Omicron sub-variants strains the healthcare system nationwide. The number of those in hospitals is the highest since the emergence of the coronavirus, exceeding January's high of 5,390 during the first wave of Omicron infections. With several aged care centres battling a shortage of staff, the support of defence personnel in such facilities is to be extended until the end of September, Defence Minister Richard Marles said.