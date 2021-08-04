U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Calyxt to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021

·1 min read

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based biotechnology platform company, today announced that management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/clxt/2472844

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt
Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based biotechnology platform company focused on delivering innovations that revolutionize how the world uses plants. Calyxt uses its advanced plant-based biotechnology platform to generate innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for world-class and industry leading customers and partners. For more information, go to www.calyxt.com.

Contact:

Calyxt Media Contact:
Patrick Milan
TUNHEIM
(612) 695-1369
media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
Heather Savelle
Sherri Spear
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
investors@calyxt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calyxt-to-present-at-the-canaccord-genuity-41st-annual-growth-conference-on-august-11-2021-301348047.html

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

