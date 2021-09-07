Calyxt to Present at the H.C Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology platform company, today announced that a presentation given by management at the H.C Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will be available for viewing online on September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT)
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/02f684e0-71b0-4ec3-b13c-8937d6f3dcb9

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt
Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) is a plant-based biotechnology platform company focused on delivering innovations that revolutionize how the world uses plants. Calyxt uses its advanced plant-based biotechnology platform to generate innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for world-class and industry leading customers and partners. For more information, go to www.calyxt.com.

Contact:
Calyxt Media Contact:
Heather Savelle
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
Sherri Spear Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
investors@calyxt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calyxt-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301368994.html

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

