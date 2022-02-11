Calzado Andrea Launches a New Digital Marketing Strategy in the U.S. and Has Chosen to Work With 11/11 Media

Image

Calzado Andrea was sprung in León, Guanajuato, and remains a 100% Mexican-owned retailer. A leader in catalog sales, it boasts 45 years' experience in the footwear and clothing industry, enjoying a strong presence throughout the Mexican Republic and the U.S.

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calzado Andrea has chosen to work with 11/11 Media, a Hispanic Digital Marketing Agency that has collaborated with different companies nationally and internationally with unparalleled results.

In addition, Andrea supports the development of clients, employees, suppliers, authorities, and shareholders for economic well-being, eco-friendly practices, and social development.

With fashionable products — from knee-high boots to sneakers — Calzado Andrea is a stylish as well as an economical international brand. The company taps only the highest quality materials, offering the durability and comfort its customers have come to expect.

The company's objective is to offer new consumers and future partners unique business opportunities such as a better e-commerce experience, fast delivery, and a lovely experience to fulfill their aspirations and enhance their personal and professional development.

With a presence in Arizona, California, Illinois, and Texas, Andrea plans to launch a new e-commerce platform (https://us.andrea.com) in 2022 to expedite access to and purchase of its quality shoes.

Being a footwear and clothing brand, it is characterized by its warm, family feeling, adding new staff and customers who realize its unrivaled position in the market. What could be more appealing than a chunky boot that is both comfy and chic? Or a brand that places the Hispanic consumer at the forefront, with a Spanish website and marketing staff?

Sergio Terreros, principal with 11/11, says: "Andrea Group has been a leader in the catalog shoe industry for decades. Its e-commerce strategy aligned with the trends we see in the Hispanic consumer industry, which is demanding brands they love directly and quickly. I am grateful to work with the Andrea Group on its e-commerce efforts."

In the States, the Hispanic population is booming. According to Statista, 60.5 million U.S. inhabitants were of Hispanic origin at the end of 2019, then jumping to 62.1 million in 2020, a number that is set to swell to 111.22 million by the year 2060. Andrea is betting on this market as the main objective, while not leaving out other demographics.

You can follow all the news of the brand on its official accounts in the U.S. @andreaonlineus on Instagram and facebook.com/andreaenlinea.us.

Media Contact: Sergio Terreros media@11-11media.com

