CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CAM Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM20m ÷ (RM191m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, CAM Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CAM Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of CAM Resources Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

CAM Resources Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 69% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On CAM Resources Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that CAM Resources Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 34% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

