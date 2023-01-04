U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,851.00
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,300.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,974.00
    +28.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.69
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    -0.0860 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.23 (+5.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9150
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,867.85
    +178.81 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.80
    +6.54 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,757.28
    -337.22 (-1.29%)
     

Camaco-Amvian returns to CES with a full display of next generation seating technologies

·1 min read

DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camaco's emphasis on developing technology for the future automotive requirements will be in full view of those visiting Las Vegas for the CES show January 4-7th of 2023. Products ranging from mechanisms to future ready tech will be on display at the Paris Hotel Convention Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Camaco-Amvian)
(PRNewsfoto/Camaco-Amvian)

In collaboration with Visteon and its leading display technology group, Camaco unveils a production ready Bluetooth Smart Seating system.

The latest seating technologies being developed from the recent cooperation agreement between Camaco and RECARO Automotive, the premium seat manufacturer, will be on hand which includes the worlds lightest seat. Together, Camaco and Recaro will be focusing on developing seating solutions utilizing RECARO Automotive's design, ergonomics and craftsmanship as a complete seat provider paired with Camaco's strong seating systems and components engineering and manufacturing expertise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camaco-amvian-returns-to-ces-with-a-full-display-of-next-generation-seating-technologies-301713000.html

SOURCE Camaco-Amvian

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Auto Sales: GM Should Reclaim Full-Year Sales Crown On Strong Q4

    U.S. auto sales are seen rising in Q4 2022 as supply headwinds ease. But demand concerns continue to grow.

  • Nvidia, Foxconn Partner on Electric Vehicles

    Graphics chip maker Nvidia is partnering with electronics-component maker Foxconn Technology Group on electric vehicles, as both tech companies continue to push into the booming market. The two companies on Tuesday announced the partnership, where Foxconn, a contract manufacturer best known for its work on Apple products, would produce electronic control units based on Nvidia’s Drive Orin system-on-a-chip, the central computer for intelligent vehicles. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said that its manufactured electric vehicles will use Nvidia’s electronic control units and sensors that enable highly automated driving.

  • Electronics Show Returns to Realism After Self-Driving Bubble Bursts

    (Bloomberg) -- The age of adventure is being replaced by the realm of reality in the automotive displays at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, once a fantastical flight of fancy that promised a Jetson’s lifestyle was just around the corner.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBut now when the show opens Jan. 5, CES will spotligh

  • The Mitsubishi Mirage Will Die First in Japan

    The Mitsubishi Mirage has lived out its existence toiling at a thankless deed, as the cheapest — or one of the cheapest — new cars available to buy in the U.S. over the past decade. The Japanese automaker has never moved a ton of the things, selling just under 23,000 units in 2021, but the Mirage has helped Mitsubishi squeak by during times when it had no vaguely redeeming product to speak of. Those times are beginning to change, because the new Outlander is good enough. And so, the Mirage’s lon

  • Watch: The Lamborghini Aventador’s Hybrid Successor Was Just Spotted Undergoing Road Testing in Italy

    The brand's latest supercar is expected to debut at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

  • Hyundai Motor, Kia expect auto sales to jump nearly 10% in 2023

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Corp forecast on Tuesday that their combined global sales will jump nearly 10% in 2023, even as last year's sales fell short of target due to supply chain disruptions. The companies sold 6.85 million vehicles in 2022, about 4% less than their combined target of 7.16 million vehicles, largely due to problems including chip and component shortages. They said they would target global sales of 7.52 million vehicles this year.

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for false advertising

    STORY: South Korea’s antitrust regulator is fining Tesla $2.2 million dollars. Saying the company overstated the driving range of its electric vehicles, which turn out to be shorter in cold weather. A spokesman for the Korea Fair Trade Commission, Nam Dong-il, on Tuesday explained the EV maker’s violations in an online briefing. "This is due to false, exaggerated and deceptive advertisements on driving ranges, performance of superchargers and reduction in fuel costs for its electric vehicles.” According to the Commission, the driving range of the American EV maker's cars can plunge in low temperatures by up to about half of what they’re advertised online. Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment. On its website, Tesla provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources and using its app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures. The issue has been known at least since 2021, when a South Korean consumer group said the driving range of most EVs drop by up to 40% in cold temperatures when batteries need to be heated. It cited data from the country's environment ministry, which stated that Tesla’s vehicles fared the worst.

  • GM increases price on both Chevrolet Bolt EV models, citing higher costs

    After dramatically lowering the price of the redesigned electric Chevy Bolt last year, GM is changing course and boosting the price.

  • EV sales in Norway hit record but new taxes may slow their roll

    STORY: Sales of electric vehicles in Norway accounted for nearly four out of five new cars sold in the country last year. That's according to registration data, which showed that Norway - with its 5.5 million inhabitants - achieved the world's highest proportion of electric vehicles, making it a proving ground for auto makers launching EV models. The sales were led by Elon Musk's Tesla, which sold more cars in Norway than any other brand for a second consecutive year. But some in the auto industry say new taxes in Norway could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end sales of fossil-fueled vehicles by 2025. Norway has until now exempt battery electric vehicles from taxes imposed on those with internal combustion engines. But while the subsidies helped cut emissions, the finance ministry said they cost the state about $4 billion in lost revenue in 2022. The government is now seeking to curb benefits for high-end vehicles and bring in a new auto tax based on weight. Thor Egil Braadland of the Norwegian Automobile Federation said that concerned him. "The government is now starting to increase the taxes on EVs and we are afraid that it will reduce the sale of EVs." The government has defended its electric vehicle policy, with Johan Vasara, a state secretary at the Norwegian transport ministry, saying that because electric vehicles have become the new normal car for Norwegians, "that means we have to look into how we are using society's funds."

  • AMC adds to board as CEO calls for executive pay freeze

    The appointments bring the number of women on the nine-member AMC board to three. Here's how they will help the theater chain recover.

  • Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group and former employees over $1B business ends

    A case involving two former high-level executives of United HealthCare Services, who sued the company over allegations they were not paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start, has been closed, according to court records.

  • Stocks edge higher as darker forecasts loom

    (Reuters) -World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. Inflation data from Europe, minutes from the December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. labour market numbers were some of the highlights that Danske Bank chief analyst Piet Haines Christiansen said would be worth watching. "I would be cautious over interpreting any moves this morning," said Christiansen.

  • Crypto Markets Start Year on Positive Note After Horrendous 2022

    The governance token of the Lido decentralized autonomous organization surged 26% so far in 2023, surpassing bitcoin and ether’s performance. 142 assets of 163 assets in the CoinDesk Market Index are trading higher in the new year.

  • Tesla’s Sales Miss Puts Spotlight on Margins

    Tesla’s disappointing deliveries won’t be the last headline about car sales this week. But investors will need to wait longer for firm answers to a more important question: How valuable are those sales?

  • Lululemon Athletica Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength; Still Shy Of Key Benchmark

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for lululemon athletica shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • [video]VIDEO: What Last Year's Market Can Tell Us About 2023

    Bob Lang explains what 2022's trading tells him about the market in 2023, and takes a look at volatility ahead of a busy week of economic releases.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Suzano, Veritiv and Clearwater Paper

    Suzano, Veritiv and Clearwater Paper have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Economic 'Category 5 storm' brewing in 2023, market expert warns

    Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives predicts more layoffs in the Big Tech sector as the U.S. macroeconomic environment prepares for a "Category 5 storm."

  • ‘Good investing should be boring:’ It’s time to go back to the financial basics in 2023

    Keep it simple, stupid.

  • Will e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

    e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.