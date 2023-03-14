U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,904.64
    +48.88 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,022.21
    +203.07 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,391.92
    +203.07 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.93
    +43.63 (+2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.11
    -1.69 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6320
    +0.1170 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3300
    +1.1320 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,895.59
    +1,911.21 (+7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.12
    +30.10 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP 750mg/5mL due to Potential Bacillus cereus Contamination in the Product

·2 min read

Company Contact: Inmar Return Services
Name: Inmar Customer Service - Recalls
Phone Number: 1-877-597-0878
Email: rxrecalls@inmar.com

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling lot # E220182 of Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP 750mg/5mL to the Consumer/User level, due to the potential Bacillus cereus contamination in the product.

Container Label of Batch No. E220182
Container Label of Batch No. E220182

Risk Statement: In the population most at risk, immunocompromised population, there is a reasonable probability that microbial contamination of Atovaquone Oral Suspension can result in disseminated, life threatening infections such as endocarditis and necrotizing soft tissue infections.  To date, Camber has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP is indicated for prevention and treatment of Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia (PCP) in adults and children 13 years of age and older who cannot tolerate other medicines, such as trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole.

Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP was distributed Nationwide to Wholesalers, Distributors, Retail Pharmacies, and Mail Order Pharmacies.

The product is packaged in 210mL HDPE bottle in a mono carton.  The identified NDC # associated with the product is 31722-629-21, UPC # 331722629218, and the affected lot# is E220182 with an expiration date of 12/2023.

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is notifying its distributors and customers by our Reverse Logistics Company, Inmar, by mailings and emails communications method and is arranging for returns of all recalled Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP.

Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using/return to place of purchase/discard/contact their doctor, etc.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Inmar by phone at 1-877-597-0878 or email rxrecalls@inmar.com, Monday – Friday, 9am5pm Eastern Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mono Carton of Batch No. E220182
Mono Carton of Batch No. E220182
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camber-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-of-atovaquone-oral-suspension-usp-750mg5ml-due-to-potential-bacillus-cereus-contamination-in-the-product-301771846.html

SOURCE Camber Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Acadia (ACAD) Gets FDA Approval for Daybue for Rett Syndrome

    Acadia Therapeutics (ACAD) announces the FDA approval of its Rett Syndrome drug, trofinetide, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. Going to be marketed as Daybue in the United States.

  • Here's Why Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare

    When he was running for president, Joe Biden was very clear that he was not Bernie Sanders - he wasn't a socialist, and he didn't believe the American economy and political system did not need to be completely torn down. … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Acadia’s rare-disease drug to cost $575,000 to $595,000

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) said its newly approved treatment for Rett syndrome has an annual list price ranging from $575,000 to $595,000, according to a company spokesperson. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Daybue, the first therapy to treat Rett syndrome, a rare disease that has been diagnosed in 4,500 adults and children in the U.S. The company said it expects to have the drug available in the U.S. by the end of April.

  • Intercept (ICPT) Stock Down on FDA Committee Update on NDA

    Intercept (ICPT) declines on news of a GIDAC meeting to discuss the NDA for the OCA for NASH in May.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

    The drugmaker would pay $229 a share in cash for the biotech company and its pioneering cancer treatments.

  • Pfizer is buying a cancer biotech in one of the biggest pharma deals in history

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is buying Seagen, a biotech company making a novel type of cancer treatment. Pfizer has agreed to pay $43 billion in cash, or $229 per share, making the transaction one of the largest pharma deals in history.

  • Pfizer (PFE) to Buy Seagen for $43B, Boost Cancer Portfolio

    Pfizer (PFE) is set to buy Seagen (SGEN) in a $43 billion deal. Seagen's key products focus on cancer treatment.

  • FDA Halts Mersana's Early-Stage Cancer Trial After Patient Death

    Mersana Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MRSN) Phase 1 trial of XMT-2056 has been placed on clinical hold by the FDA. This action follows the company's communication to FDA that Mersana was voluntarily suspending the trial due to a recent Grade 5 (fatal) serious adverse event (SAE) that was deemed related to XMT-2056. The SAE and its cause remain under investigation. XMT-2056 is Mersana's first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC product candidate to enter the clinic. Related: With Upcoming Ovarian Cance

  • Sanofi Agrees to Pay $2.9 Billion For Provention Bio

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi agreed to buy Provention Bio Inc. in a $2.9 billion deal intended to bolster the French drugmaker’s portfolio of diabetes medicines with a new therapy recently approved in the US.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop

  • Veterans Affairs to Be First Major Insurer to Cover Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi

    Eisai ’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi will be covered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the first major insurer to agree to pay for the drug since its approval by U.S. regulators earlier this year. Eisai said Monday veterans with the early stages of Alzheimer’s would get the drug covered under criteria set by the VA. An estimated 167,954 veterans receiving care through the VA have Alzheimer’s dementia, according to government estimates.

  • Bristol Myers, Pfizer, AbbVie drugs likely to face U.S. price negotiation

    The blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance and AbbVie's leukemia treatment Imbruvica are likely to be among 10 big-selling medicines subject to U.S. price negotiations for 2026, according to five Wall Street and academic analyses shared with Reuters. Last year Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), giving the U.S. government power to start the first price negotiations over prescription drugs for its Medicare health program covering more than 60 million Americans, most over age 65. The government will launch the negotiation process in September by naming the first drugs it plans to target.

  • Purina Expands Recall of Prescription Dog Food Over Vitamin D Levels

    The FDA warns that elevated levels on Vitamin D can result in loss of appetite, increased thirst, and other health problems for dogs.

  • Encompass Health's (EHC) 155th Hospital Opens in Wisconsin

    The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin is Encompass Health's (EHC) first location in the state.

  • Pfizer looks past COVID with $43 billion deal for cancer drug maker Seagen

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Monday struck a $43 billion deal to acquire Seagen Inc and its targeted cancer therapies as it braces for a steep fall in COVID-19 sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs. It will add four approved cancer therapies with combined sales of nearly $2 billion in 2022. Washington-based Seagen is a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates, which work like "guided missiles" designed to destroy cancer while sparing healthy cells.

  • Google is working on AI for ultrasound diagnosis and cancer therapy

    AI isn’t just good for writing term papers or clickbait financial explainers; it could help save lives in the medical field. At Google’s annual The Check Up healthcare event, it announced AI-related partnerships for ultrasound readings, medical language models and cancer treatments — areas where the technology could someday serve as a force for good.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Cancer Drug Maker Seagen for $43 Billion

    Pfizer Inc.  agreed to acquire cancer treatment company Seagen Inc. for $43 billion as it looks to incorporate cancer treatments into its products, creating a company with a combined market value of more than $260 billion. The biggest obstacle to completing the deal may be winning approval from U.S. antitrust regulators, according to the Wall Street Journal. If allowed to proceed, the deal would be among the largest in months, combining Seagen, with a market value of more than $30 billion, with Pfizer, worth $229 billion.

  • 6 ways to recover from daylight-saving time this week — especially if you’re feeling like crap at work on Monday

    Research suggests that losing an hour of sleep by turning the clocks ahead for daylight-saving time can raise all kinds of physical and mental health risks.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • Make sure you don't retire until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and no, your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.