U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.45
    +4.79 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,848.48
    +90.94 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,557.52
    +11.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.52
    +11.93 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.40
    +32.70 (+1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +1.07 (+4.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.1020 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0600
    -5.8040 (-4.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,823.38
    +187.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.07
    +0.89 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Cambia Health Foundation Announces $400k in Grants to Build Resiliency Among Young Children and their Families

·2 min read

Cambia Health Foundation promotes equitable, whole-person health by addressing maternal health disparities and access to behavioral health care

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation is investing $400,000 to improve health outcomes for pregnant people, new parents and young children. Cambia's grant partners are working to reduce maternal health disparities, increase behavioral health access or a combination of both.

Cambia Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Cambia Health Foundation)
Cambia Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Cambia Health Foundation)

Early intervention builds resilience and improves long-term health outcomes for young children and their caregivers.

"These investments reflect Cambia Health Foundation's commitment to advance equity through whole-person health in underserved communities by recognizing the interconnectedness of the physical, social and behavioral factors that influence a person's overall health," said Peggy Maguire, president of Cambia Health Foundation. "Early intervention builds resilience and improves long-term health outcomes for young children and their caregivers."

The Foundation's grants support organizations that are working to address one or both of the following issues:

Maternal health disparities: About 700 people die each year during pregnancy. Black women are three times more likely to suffer from pregnancy-related causes of death than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To address this critical health disparity, Cambia Health Foundation's investment will support grantees and fund projects to reduce inequities in maternal and infant health across the Pacific Northwest.

Inequitable access to behavioral health services: Maintenance of mental health for new mothers is especially important because 1 in 10 women report symptoms of major depression. Meanwhile, children with multiple adverse childhood experiences (traumatic events that impact their health and well-being) are more likely to develop mental health issues. Despite the urgent need for behavioral health care for new parents and young children, a number of barriers exist that prevent them from receiving the mental health care they need.

Examples of projects funded with these grants include full integration of behavioral and emotional health for children and their families, early intervention and increasing the percentage of behavioral health providers who identify with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Cambia Health Foundation is pleased to award funding to the following organizations:

About Cambia Health Foundation 
Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $110 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. We purposefully invest in ideas that expand access to behavioral health care to advance equity through whole-person health.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambia-health-foundation-announces-400k-in-grants-to-build-resiliency-among-young-children-and-their-families-301706967.html

SOURCE Cambia Health Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Gilead unit to buy Carl June-founded Penn cell therapy spinout

    The Philadelphia cell therapy developer suffered a major setback last year when two patients died in a clinical trial testing the company's prostate cancer cell therapy.

  • Arcus, Gilead Disappoint As Lung-Cancer Regimen Lags Rival Roche

    Gilead and Arcus toppled Tuesday after their lung-cancer regimen trailed a rival concoction from Roche. RCUS stock skidded more than 20%.

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Soars 268% After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Verona Pharma's stock jumps 39% after sharing positive data for its COPD drug

    U.S.-listed shares of Verona Pharma Plc rallied about 39% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met the primary and secondary endpoints. The data "support our belief that ensifentrine will change the treatment paradigm for COPD," Verona CEO David Zaccardelli said in a news release. The company plans to submit a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administrati

  • Soligenix Delivers Two Pivotal Milestones

    Company ends 2022 with New Drug Application (NDA) filing and Phase 2 Psoriasis Study Underway

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles on ‘NASH’ Breakthrough

    A late-stage trial of its drug resmetirom showed a 'best-case dataset' in resolving NASH and improving liver fibrosis.

  • Consumer Reports Just Found Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Dark Chocolate Brands

    Here’s how to shop for safer chocolate brands and keep yourself healthy.

  • ContraFect Announces Lopsided Interim Results From Pivotal Bacterial Infection Study

    ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) has announced the database lock of its Phase 3 DISRUPT study of exebacase in patients with Staph aureus bacteremia, along with a summary of topline data from the interim futility analysis. The results from the Futility Dataset and the company's analysis are based on 55 patients who were treated with exebacase plus standard of care (SOC) antibiotics (the Exebacase Arm) and 29 patients treated with placebo plus SOC antibiotics (the SoCA Arm). Clinical response

  • BCTX: Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Bria-IMT Breast Cancer Efficacy Data BriaCell (NASDAQ:BCTX) attended the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December and presented several posters summarizing data from its Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT and reviews preclinical efforts for the company’s next generation of products. In addition to

  • Bodies pile up in China’s morgues amid fears of Covid death-toll cover-up

    Bodies are piling up in Chinese morgues and crematoriums amid signs that Beijing is covering up the true scale of Covid-related deaths following the sudden relaxation of President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy.

  • Tories blamed on grim update for record gynaecology wait times

    Women’s health has been ‘consistently deprioritised’, says the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

  • Overlapping Virus Outbreaks Threaten ‘Tripledemic’ Crisis

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID cases are on the rise again in many countries. And this time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has company. In the United States, Europe and Asia, the flu virus and a third dangerous pathogen—the respiratory syncytial virus—are surging at the same time as the novel coronavirus.It’s a “tripledemic,” to use an admittedly non-scientific term. And it’s a harbinger of our pathogenic future. As we chop down more forests, releasing more and more anim

  • Shrouded in Watermelon-Mint Smoke: Why So Many Women Are Vaping in Secret

    Vaping has a teenage reputation, but many young women picked it up as a way to cope with pandemic anxiety. And they're finding their new addiction hard to quit.

  • COVID death toll in China’s capital shows further rise

    Unofficial reports suggest a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • They Created a Drug for Susannah. What About Millions of Other Patients?

    Susannah Rosen, 8, spent much of her childhood in hospitals in New York City as doctors documented the gradual loss of her ability to stand, walk and see. But on a visit in October, her parents thought for the first time that she might leave the hospital better off than before. That’s when surgeons infused a drug into her spine to fix the ultrarare genetic glitch that had vexed her nervous system since infancy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Every other time we go in

  • Flu jab offer 'would be rejected by one in four' amid low uptake concern

    One in four Britons would not take up the offer of a flu jab, according to a survey, as a think tank called for a permanent health disinformation unit to be launched by Government.

  • 17 Facts I Hated Reading, So I'm Making You Read Them, Too

    Welp, now I'm worried about my health since I found out social isolation and loneliness cause a 29% greater risk of heart attack.View Entire Post ›