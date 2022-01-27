U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Cambia Health Solutions Earns Perfect Score on 2022 Corporate Equality Index

·3 min read

Cambia Health Solutions earns 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 20th annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions is proud to announce that for the sixth consecutive year it has received a score of 100 percent on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), the CEI is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Cambia joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"I'm so proud that we received 100% for the 6th consecutive year! Earning a perfect score reminds me that I made a great choice joining the Cambia family; that we walk the talk in our commitment to diversity and inclusion at work as well as in how we treat our customers. The last couple of years have been tough – and it's been more important than ever to know that Cambia invites employees to bring our entire selves to the work we do – and encourages authenticity, curiosity, and courage," said J Sanders, PRIDE ERG Co-Chair.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training.

Cambia shares HRC's vision and has aimed to make it a reality. Through making its workplace people-centric, Cambia has cultivated a diverse and inclusive space where individuals can bring their best, most authentic selves to work each day. Cambia's commitment to weaving DEI into the fabric of the company is reflective of its dedication to meeting the health care needs of its diverse members.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Cambia's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over the last 20 years. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable health care benefits for transgender employees.

Methodology

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

  • Corporate social responsibility.

Cambia's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a nonprofit total health solutions company dedicated to transforming health care by creating a person-focused and economically sustainable system. Cambia's growing family of companies range from software and mobile applications, health care marketplaces, non-traditional health care delivery models, health insurance, life insurance, pharmacy benefit management, wellness and overall consumer engagement. Through bold thinking and innovative technology, we are delivering solutions that make quality health care more available, affordable and personally relevant for everyone. To learn more, visit cambiahealth.com or twitter.com/cambia.

