U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,825.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,876.00
    -18.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.30
    +6.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.09
    -0.96 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.43
    +0.17 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6680
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,116.62
    +1,153.41 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,539.18
    +75.67 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.20
    -42.42 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Cambium Networks 60 GHz cnWave Technology Enables Jade Communications to Deliver Multi-Gigabit Wireless Speeds in Colorado

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Service provider extends their network's reach to offer Manassa multi-gigabit wireless speeds

MANASSA, Colo. and ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that Jade Communications is offering multi-gigabit wireless connectivity in the city of Manassa, Colorado, to serve business and residential customers. The deployment leverages 60 GHz cnWave™ millimeter wave wireless technology from Cambium Networks. All Jade customers in Manassa can receive more than 500 Mbps of bandwidth and up to 2 Gbps.

Subscriber speed test of 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless link
Subscriber speed test of 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless link

"Hey, looks like your team just tuned-up my Internet service," says one end-customer after getting their internet service switched to 60 GHz cnWave. The speed test for this customer shows a download speed of 1,664.27 Mbps and an upload speed of 1,653.94 Mbps.

The distributed network infrastructure utilizes Cambium Networks' 60 GHz cnWave™ fixed wireless broadband equipment with Terragraph, a gigabit wireless technology developed by Meta Connectivity to extend fiber capacity over the air.

"Historically, we've offered our customers 50 and 100 Mbps services with Cambium Networks' PMP 450 fixed wireless product line. However, the pandemic has accelerated the pace of innovation," said Jordan Wehe, Marketing Director of Jade Communications. "Cambium's cnWave technology is making gigabit access more accessible for the Manassa community."

With more people working from home, remote education and the addition of smart home devices, Jade Communications needed to provide symmetrical services with higher upstream throughput. Jade Communications, which has 4,500 subscribers, currently has over 65 cnWave units installed and twelve city blocks receiving higher speed symmetrical services.

"The new equipment is so fast; I can't believe it. I was able to make the changes on my iPad and Kindle effortlessly," said Ann H., a Jade Communications customer in Manassa. "It was a great experience. We wholeheartedly recommend Jade for internet and Wi-Fi."

Installation of the service is also fast. Jade is offering next-day gigabit-speed service to all their subscribers and plans to migrate many of their users to the 60 GHz cnWave equipment. This supports the family-oriented Manassa community, which is one of the lowest-income counties in Colorado.

Fixed wireless technology allows Jade to rapidly bring service to their customers without spending thousands of dollars on time-consuming construction for fiber buildouts. For Jade, 60 GHz cnWave significantly reduces the cost to deliver gigabit service when compared to fiber. Because of this, Jade can recoup the cost of installation within three months of onboarding a customer. Jade passes the savings onto their customers; their subscribers can get the bandwidth they need at a price they can afford.

"Fixed wireless broadband using 60 GHz is enabling service providers and cities to deploy cost-effective, high-speed, multi-gigabit fixed wireless connectivity for their users," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "We are pleased to recognize Jade's efforts in delivering multi-gigabit speeds to Manassa, Colorado."

Cambium Networks' 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless technology layers a unique industrial design with automatic beam-steering on top of the latest 802.11ay standard, providing reliable multi-gigabit capacity along with low latency and resilience. The robust network design enables large numbers of network users to enjoy bandwidth-intensive services such as streaming video, video conferencing, social media, audio streaming, voice calling and more.

Download the case study on the Jade Communications installation here to learn more.

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners. The company has shipped more than 10 million radios and is celebrating its Decade of Excellence in its first 10 years in business.

About Jade Communications

Jade Communications is an award-winning internet service provider in Southern Colorado. Jade creates internet magic by delivering Gig-Speed technology in a manner that is fast, fun, and private. Our commitment to delivering the best online experience includes tools like parental controls and virus security that are sure to save subscribers time and worry. Jade currently serves over 30 communities and has won over $10 million in broadband grant funding to bring Gigabit technology to Colorado's most remote communities.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact:

Dave Reddy
Big Valley Marketing for Cambium
+1 (650) 868-4659
dreddy@bigvalley.co

Speed test results of 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless link showing multi-gigabit speeds with low latency
Speed test results of 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless link showing multi-gigabit speeds with low latency
60 GHz cnWave multi-gigabit fixed wireless equipment can be easily installed on streetlights, traffic lights, poles and buildings
60 GHz cnWave multi-gigabit fixed wireless equipment can be easily installed on streetlights, traffic lights, poles and buildings
Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks)
Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambium-networks-60-ghz-cnwave-technology-enables-jade-communications-to-deliver-multi-gigabit-wireless-speeds-in-colorado-301413799.html

SOURCE Cambium Networks

Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in November

    Investors can benefit from investing in technology companies that pay significant dividends (if they know where to look).

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Crypto dogfight: Why is Shiba Inu winning over dogecoin?

    Two meme tokens without any specific use cases, and named after a breed of Japanese dog, are causing a stir in the crypto market.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 2nd, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Monday, with Bitcoin failing to breakout from $62,500 levels. A move through to $63,000 levels would support a broad-based crypto rally.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Razer Zephyr is a high-tech mask with cooling fans and multi-colored lights

    Razer Zephyr is the wearable air purifier from the video game peripheral giant. Here's what it's like sporting a smart mask.

  • Beats Fit Pro review: AirPods Pro with a different look and name

    Beats' new Beats Fit Pro are a compelling pair of earbuds that rival Apple's own excellent AirPods Pro.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Squid Game meme coin crashes by 99.9% after developers pull the plug

    A meme coin based on dystopian TV show Squid Game looks to have ‘rug-pulled’, sending the price of the token straight to zero after a massive rise.

  • Flippy, the hamburger-cooking robot, gets more capable

    Following its recent pilot in select White Castles, Miso Robotics today announced a new version of its hamburger-cooking robotic arm, Flippy. The new version of the robot, simply named Flippy 2, is designed to further automate simple cooking tasks for fast food establishments. As Miso notes in a release, primary staff feedback on the original version is that Flippy required too much human assistance on either side of its primary cooking tasks.

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe c

  • Shiba Inu Investors Riding High

    Investing in memes has now been a viable option for crypto investors in 2021. Retailers are attracted to lower-priced tokens

  • Binance Temporarily Disables All Crypto Withdrawals, Cites Backlog

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has temporarily disabled all crypto withdrawals on its platforms due to a large backlog.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Watch After Strong Earnings Results

    These old tech companies are successfully transitioning their legacy offerings to address new growth opportunities.

  • Three Great Features of Your Camera You’re Not Using

    Ask yourself: have you ever felt so good about an image that it didn't need post-production? Trust me, there's no better feeling. In the past few years, I've given in. I've become so incredibly sick of staring at a camera screen to then stare at a computer screen. It's superfluous. We should be able to get great photos in camera without post-production. And it's surely possible. Think about the way you edit. You most likely add contrast, adjust exposure, white balance, clarity, etc. You're most

  • Crypto.com Becomes Top Google Play App In The US (And The Ad With Matt Damon Probably Helped, Too)

    Cryptocurrency financial services application Crypto.com became the most downloaded in the U.S. app store for Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android operative system, according to mobile application data service Sensor Tower. Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Giobal Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is third while crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC: VYGVF) is tenth. What Happened: Crypto.com's surge in popularity follows the recent launch of the firm's advertising campaign featuri

  • 5 Things to Know Before You Buy Solana (SOL)

    When the price of Solana (SOL) started to rise in July, people dubbed it the Solana summer. As we head into November and the price continues to climb, perhaps we should instead simply call 2021 Solana's year. Why is everybody talking about Solana?

  • Analyst Report: Lumen Technologies, Inc.

    With 450,000 route miles of fiber, including over 35,000 route miles of subsea fiber connecting Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Lumen Technologies is one of the United States’ largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises. Its merger with Level 3 further shifted the company’s operations toward businesses (over 70% of revenue) and away from its legacy consumer business. Lumen offers businesses a full menu of communications services, providing colocation and data center services, data transportation, and end-user phone and Internet service. On the consumer side, Lumen provides broadband and phone service across 37 states, where it has 4.5 million broadband customers.