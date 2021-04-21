Cambium Networks, a Technology Provider for Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Platform, Expands Resources for Service Providers
Cambium Networks and Express Wi-Fi enable service providers and operators to connect the unconnected
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced special pricing and new resources for service providers deploying Facebook's Express Wi-Fi platform. Express Wi-Fi is an end-to-end, Software-as-a-Service platform that helps mobile, satellite operators and internet service providers manage their Wi-Fi networks and services, including helping them build, grow, operate, and monetize their network services in a sustainable and scalable way. The Express Wi-Fi platform is being used in more than 30 countries, connecting millions of people around the world.
As an official channel partner for the Express Wi-Fi platform, Cambium Networks enhances the services it provides its customers by working with service providers to accelerate Express Wi-Fi deployments. In 2020, Cambium Networks announced work with Tizeti Network Limited to expand the use of Express Wi-Fi in Africa. "We are able to deploy very affordable plans," said Kendall Ananyi, Founder and CEO at Tizeti Network Limited, Nigeria's leading public Wi-Fi operator. "We are able to achieve that by using very capital efficient equipment from Cambium Networks. Express Wi-Fi and Cambium Networks technology opened up a new market of subscribers, and we've now been able to connect more than 2,000,000 users through express Wi-Fi. Now over two million users have accessed Express Wi-Fi." View the interview with Mr. Ananyi here.
The Express Wi-Fi platform can be offered by Cambium Networks distributors supporting service providers in Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa and parts of Asia. The Cambium Networks Express Wi-Fi engagements include connectivity for public access, education and small to medium enterprises. The Express Wi-Fi program is available to:
Mobile Network Operators (MNO) looking to empower local business units to tailor solutions to their markets
Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) seeking to enhance mobile plan offering with Wi-Fi hotspot access
Internet Service Providers creating communities with Wi-Fi hotspots to complement residential service
VSAT Internet Service Providers reaching remote locations with accessible Wi-Fi
"Expanding Wi-Fi access is a key element of enabling better, broader global connectivity," said David Botha, Connectivity Partnerships, Facebook. "The Express Wi-Fi platform enables service providers and operators to deliver great Wi-Fi that is both affordable for their customers and sustainable for their businesses. Our Express Wi-Fi partnership with Cambium Networks is critical to bringing faster, higher-quality and more affordable Wi-Fi to people around the world."
"With the Express Wi-Fi platform, we've seen how expanded connectivity can rapidly transform communities by connecting people and empowering local businesses," said Daran Hermans, director of product line management, Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks provides a complete wireless fabric of fixed wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and centralized cloud management that can be rapidly deployed to improve any community."
Cambium Networks Express Wi-Fi Service Providers will now receive:
Minimize the cost to get started with special pricing on evaluation equipment
Special Wi-Fi pricing for Express Wi-Fi deployments
Cambium Care Pro technical support on access point and Express Wi-Fi setup, testing and operations
Free access to training materials
Service providers can register here to participate in offering Cambium Networks technology as a part of Express Wi-Fi deployments.
Cambium Networks' full range of solutions are available through its global network of partners.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.
