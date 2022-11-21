U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Cambrex to Acquire Snapdragon Chemistry, a Leader in Continuous Flow API Development Services

·3 min read

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Snapdragon Chemistry, a leading US-based provider of chemical process development services to a broad range of emerging and established biopharma customers.

Cambrex Logo
Cambrex Logo

Snapdragon specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. The team of scientists and engineers apply deep process understanding afforded by data-rich experimentation to design and rapidly execute efficient GMP and non-GMP manufacturing processes. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon's 74 employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff.

"The acquisition of Snapdragon will accelerate our growth in the area of continuous flow process development and manufacturing, complementing our recent organic investments in our High Point, North Carolina facility," said Tom Loewald, CEO of Cambrex. "With R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the heart of Boston's biopharma hub, Snapdragon will continue to focus on solving their customers' most difficult process development challenges."

"We are excited to be joining Cambrex, a company with over 40 years of drug substance development and manufacturing expertise," said Matt Bio, CEO of Snapdragon. "Partnering our best-in-class process development capabilities with Cambrex's larger scale manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe is a natural fit, both for our employees and our customers."

Snapdragon recently opened its second facility, a new 51,000-square-foot facility to manufacture experimental pharmaceutical products for human clinical trials. The new facility expanded the company's capacity for supplying clinical intermediates and drug substances.

The transaction is expected to close following the completion of customary regulatory approvals.  This will be Cambrex's second acquisition within a year along with Q1 Scientific, consistent with its strategy to expand its portfolio of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,300 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198585/Cambrex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambrex-to-acquire-snapdragon-chemistry--a-leader-in-continuous-flow-api-development-services-301683416.html

SOURCE Cambrex

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c7701.html

