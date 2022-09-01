U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.25
    -29.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,342.00
    -190.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.50
    -135.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.70
    -17.90 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.52
    -2.03 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.30
    -12.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    17.54
    -0.34 (-1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.09
    +0.88 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3160
    +0.2730 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,981.32
    -293.97 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.79
    -11.91 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.85
    -108.30 (-1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Cambrex Completes First Phase of $30 Million Capacity Expansion Project in High Point, North Carolina

·2 min read

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex today announced the completion of the first phase of its $30 million investment in its small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in High Point, North Carolina. The newly constructed space adds analytical and chemical development laboratories totaling 30,000 square feet and provides future workspace for 85 analytical and chemical development scientists.  These laboratories will support the development of APIs to be manufactured in the facility's current clinical manufacturing area, as well as the future expanded clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing suites.

Cambrex Logo
Cambrex Logo

"With the growing number of therapies in clinical development and trend toward more targeted therapeutics, including orphan drugs, this expansion is preparing Cambrex to support the growing demand for small-scale API manufacturing," said Tom Loewald, CEO, Cambrex. "Our expansion goes beyond providing capacity – it provides state-of-the-art technology and laboratory equipment, an energy efficient infrastructure, and an ideal space for our scientific experts to work side-by-side with our clients."

Phase 2 of the project is ongoing and will approximately double the facility's manufacturing capacity with the addition of clinical and commercial manufacturing suites with reactors up to 2,000 liters.  The new commercial area will provide an ideal scale for the manufacturing of orphan drugs and niche therapies, while larger volume products developed at the facility can be manufactured commercially at one of Cambrex's larger scale facilities in Iowa and Sweden. This expansion follows Cambrex's 2021 investment in the Cambrex High Point continuous flow R&D center of excellence, including expanded capabilities for continuous flow process development, manufacturing, and scale up.

Cambrex continues to expand its capabilities and capacity across its North American and European network to meet the growing demand for outsourced product development and manufacturing services.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,300 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

Contact:   
Jennifer Therrien
Jennifer.therrien@cambrex.com

The new space includes a balanced mix of traditional benchtop hoods and walk-in hoods, offering flexibility and development space for 1L to 20L reactors, which dovetails with our 100L kilo suites.
The new space includes a balanced mix of traditional benchtop hoods and walk-in hoods, offering flexibility and development space for 1L to 20L reactors, which dovetails with our 100L kilo suites.

 

New analytical and chemical development laboratories total 30,000 square feet and provides future workspace for 85 analytical and chemical development scientists
New analytical and chemical development laboratories total 30,000 square feet and provides future workspace for 85 analytical and chemical development scientists

 

SOURCE Cambrex

Recommended Stories

  • Potential sickle cell disease 'cure' jumps to clinic, yet investors remain cool

    Graphite Bio dosed the first patient in its first clinical trial of its "nula-cel" gene-edited stem cell therapy. It expects results from the first couple of patients in mid-2023.

  • NASA, Axiom Sign Second Private Astronaut Mission to Space Station Order

    NASA, Axiom Sign Second Private Astronaut Mission to Space Station OrderPR NewswireWASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Axiom Space have signed a mission order for the second private astronaut mission to the International Space Station to take place in the second quarter of 2023.

  • US asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?

    There is only so much farmland in the United States, so when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last spring prompted worries that people would go hungry as wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports, there was little U.S. farmers could do to meet the new demand. Earlier this summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture instituted new policies to encourage American farmers to begin growing two crops on one piece of land, one after the other, a practice known as double-cropping. The idea is an intriguing development from the Ukraine war that hasn't received widespread attention.

  • Prehistoric Viking weapons revealed as glaciers melt in Norway during heat wave

    Researchers called the finds a Viking’s “missed shot, but an archaeological bull’s eye.”

  • NASA: Artemis I OK after lightning strikes at pad, on target for Monday launch

    NASA's Artemis I launch teams on Sunday continued pushing toward launch while as confirmed lightning strikes over the weekend did not damage hardware.

  • Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

    Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday that the 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was found during a joint excavation with researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University. Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, who headed the dig, said it was “the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East.”

  • High on VR: Virtual reality experience boosts mood similar to psychedelics

    Psychedelics are being hailed as a wonder drug to soothe all manner of mental health woes, but now a virtual reality experience claims to give similar mood-boosting effects. Yahoo Finance's The Crypto Mile investigates.

  • NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA aims to make a second attempt to launch its giant next-generation moon rocket on Saturday, Sept. 3, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground for the first time, agency officials said on Tuesday. At a media briefing a day after Monday's first countdown ended with the flight scrubbed, NASA officials said Monday's experience was useful in trouble-shooting some problems and that additional difficulties could be worked through in the midst of a second launch try. For now, NASA officials said, plans call for keeping the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion astronaut capsule on its launch pad to avoid having to roll the massive spacecraft back into its assembly building for a more extensive round of tests and repairs.

  • NASA to Try Artemis I Moon Launch Again on Saturday

    The space agency delayed a launch originally scheduled for Monday so engineers could resolve problems related to temperature and pressure in one of its four main rocket engines.

  • More visitors expected on Space Coast as Artemis I launch bumped to Labor Day weekend

    NASA is preparing for its second Artemis I launch attempt, set for Saturday afternoon.

  • 2021 saw record-high greenhouse gas levels, new report says

    2021 saw record-high greenhouse gas levels, new report says

  • NASA announces new launch date for Artemis 1

    NASA has announced Artemis 1 will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3.

  • Scientists unearth ancient tomb in Peru

    Scientists unearth ancient tomb in Peru

  • Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

    In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running. With the number of people 65 or older expected to double globally by 2050, cellular senescence is “a very hot topic,” says Viviana Perez Montes of the National Institutes of Health.

  • Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel

    A fossilized tusk from a giant prehistoric elephant that once roamed around the Mediterranean has emerged from an excavation site in southern Israel, offering what archaeologists said was a rare insight into the life of early inhabitants of the area. "This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East," Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, the director of the excavation, said in a statement.

  • Time to Buy This SpaceX Peer, Says Analyst

    Wednesday, Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr upgraded Rocket Lab stock to Buy from Hold. He calls it "a strong #2 launch provider after SpaceX."

  • NASA schedules another Artemis 1 Moon mission launch attempt on September 3rd

    The agency scrubbed its planned launch on August 29th due to engine problems.

  • Humans a step closer to Mars after Nasa creates oxygen from its atmosphere

    Humans have moved a step closer to settling on Mars after oxygen was created on the planet for the first time.

  • NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -SpaceX will launch five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station for NASA at the end of the decade under a $1.4 billion contract order, the U.S. space agency said Wednesday, taking the company's total contracted missions for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule to 14. The latest boost to SpaceX's NASA contract is part of the agency's effort to ensure a steady run of astronaut flights to the space station as Boeing, the other company with a similar crew transportation contract, has struggled to complete development of its Starliner space capsule.

  • Webb and Hubble capture spectacular image of heart of Phantom Galaxy

    The veteran and the new kid on the block have teamed up to produce a stunning image of the popular spiral galaxy.