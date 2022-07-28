U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Cambria Hotels Expands to Denver

·4 min read
In this article:
  • CHH
    Watchlist

Upscale brand continues growth in top markets with latest groundbreaking in the heart of the Mile High City

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo. Expected to open in December 2023, the seven-story, 153-room Cambria will be the brand's second hotel in the Colorado capital joining Cambria Hotel Denver International Airport when it debuts and adds to Cambria's growing portfolio of properties in travelers' favorite urban destinations.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In)
(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In)

Located at 3601 Brighton Blvd., the future Cambria will be ideally situated in the heart of Denver's River North (RiNo) Arts District, a vibrant neighborhood favored by locals and visitors alike for its abundant restaurants, breweries, art galleries and music venues. In addition to easy access to other popular Denver attractions, including the nearby Union Station neighborhood and the Denver Pro Sports Complex--home to the city's professional football, hockey, and basketball teams--the Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo positions modern travelers minutes from the city's central business district and the Colorado Convention Center.

"The Cambria brand is on an opening streak. Last month alone, we broke ground on five hotels and this latest development milestone in downtown Denver previews what's in store for the rest of the year: more properties in leading business and leisure markets," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With its diversified economy and robust job market, coupled with a thriving culinary scene and the enviable natural backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, it's easy to see why Denver continues to attract more than 17 million visitors each year. The Mile High City is the perfect location to expand the Cambria footprint, and we look forward to connecting modern travelers with the brand's hallmark design-forward, locally-tailored upscale experience in the heart of the RiNo community."

When it opens, the Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo will feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

-       Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including rooftop space with mountain views.
-       Locally inspired design and décor from Denver and Colorado-based artists to showcase the unique personality of the surrounding community, including a custom exterior mural reflecting Colorado's distinct landscape.
-       Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.
-       Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.
-       Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.
-       Multi-function meeting and creative event spaces.
-       State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo will be developed by HighSide Development in collaboration with Brinkmann Constructors as well as architect and interior designer, Baskervill. There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans Fort Lauderdale, Napa and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels® Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambria-hotels-expands-to-denver-301595121.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

