Cambria Hotels Launches "Threads Collection" Featuring Destination-Inspired Sock Designs From Local Artists

·4 min read

First edition of Cambria Hotels Threads Collection will transport guests from the New England coast and Soda City to the Arizona desert

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria® Hotels—an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—introduces the "Cambria Hotels Threads Collection," a new product offering that further elevates the brand's commitment to creating a "sense of place" in each Cambria hotel. Leveraging the creativity of community artists from across the country, the first edition of the Threads Collection will feature three exclusively designed pairs of socks inspired by the surroundings of Cambria hotels located in New England, South Carolina, and Arizona.

Cambria Hotels Threads Collection
Cambria Hotels Threads Collection

For a limited time, the Cambria Hotels Threads Collection will appear alongside the original artwork at Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown The Vista, and Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center. Locals and visitors alike will experience these three Cambria hotel destinations through each signature design:

  • New England Coast designed by Pam Chevez

  • Soda City designed by Ija Charles

  • Arizona Skies designed by Heather Freitas

"At Cambria hotels, we strive to uplift the voices and local businesses in the communities where we are located. By offering our guests a sense of place—from on-site offerings like menus featuring native ingredients and locally crafted beers, to special design touches that speak to the history of the destination, to a pair of destination-inspired socks—we're able to provide experiences that transcend the walls of our hotels," says Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With the Threads Collection, we saw an opportunity to collaborate with local artists to curate signature pieces of art, inspired by three distinct markets where Cambria hotels are interwoven in the community. This program builds on Cambria's brand promise to provide meaningful experiences and approachable indulgences with local flair for our guests."

There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

Travelers looking to get away this fall can take advantage of great deals such as Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection's Double Points promotion for stays Sunday through Thursday. More information can be found at www.choicehotels.com/cambria/promo/fall-2022-bonus-points-deal.

For more photos from the Threads Collection launch, visit here.

Cambria® Hotels
The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Nashville, and Phoenix. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open and nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit  www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In)
(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambria-hotels-launches-threads-collection-featuring-destination-inspired-sock-designs-from-local-artists-301667834.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

