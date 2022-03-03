U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Cambria Hotels Is Off To The Races With First Property In 'Derby City'

·7 min read
In this article:
  • CHH
    Watchlist

New Downtown Louisville, Kentucky Hotel Brings Stylish Accommodations and Upscale Amenities to Travelers

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., made its official debut in the Bluegrass State with the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row.

(Left to Right) Brooke Potter, Director of Sales Cambria Louisville Downtown – Whiskey Row; Janis Cannon, SVP, Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels; Mark Shalala, SVP, Upscale Development, Choice Hotels; Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville, KY; Tim O’Reilly, CEO, O’Reilly Hospitality Management; Allen McKamie, General Manager, Cambria Louisville; Licia Keller, Director of Quality and Internal Audit, O’Reilly Hospitality Management; Ronda Smith, Corporate Director of Sales, O'Reilly Hospitality Management

To commemorate the new hotel and Cambria's continued expansion into top markets, Choice Hotels along with long-time collaborator O'Reilly Hospitality Management welcomed community members and distinguished guests, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday. Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Hotels Janis Cannon and CEO of O'Reilly Hospitality Management Tim O'Reilly, each expressed their excitement about Cambria's entry into the Derby City. Guests were treated to a Louisville-inspired Mardi Gras reception, featuring the brand's signature local craft beers and Kentucky inspired menu, performances by a local band, and tours of the hotel, including equestrian themed décor and artwork, modern guestrooms and the striking rooftop terrace.

"Cambria is on a quest to bring its stylish, upscale accommodations to even more of guests' favorite destinations, which is why we are so honored to join the thriving downtown Louisville community," said Cannon. "Long celebrated for its bourbon and Derby tradition, Louisville is also home to several Fortune 500 companies, rich academia, and a thriving food scene, making it the ideal location to introduce our first Cambria hotel grand opening of 2022. From local brews at the bar to breathtaking city views from the rooftop, we're confident that, whether a weekend getaway or a first business trip or group meeting in a while, the Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row will satisfy travelers' sense of wanderlust."

Ideally situated in the vibrant entertainment district of downtown Louisville at 120 South Floyd Street, the newest Cambria hotel positions guests just steps away from the storied Whiskey Row – once the epicenter of the Kentucky Bourbon industry and now home to a myriad of local restaurants and bars – and minutes from Waterfront Park, Louisville Slugger Field, and the KFC Yum Center arena. The Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown also provides modern travelers with easy access to area attractions and corporate offices, including the Kentucky International Convention Center, University of Louisville, University of Louisville Hospital, Ford Motor Company, Louisville Assembly Plant and Ernst & Young.

The six-story, 128-room Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row also features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

  • Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool and rooftop bar with views of the Kentucky skyline.

  • Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting Louisville's unique horse racing culture, from natural materials such as walnut, soft hides, and deep marble fused with rich cognac and gold metals, to rustic and equestrian elements throughout the hotel.

  • Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

  • Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

  • The Jackdaw restaurant, featuring modern Irish flavors and fusions, as well as the Magnum Moon Hayloft Bar and Grill, featuring classic American fare including freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, local Kentucky Bourbon, in addition to convenient to-go options.

  • Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

  • State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row was developed by Cardinal Hotel Partners LLC, an affiliate of O'Reilly Hospitality Management LLC. Co-owner Robert Lowe also has deep ties to Louisville and the Kentucky horse racing community, having owned two horses that raced in the Derby. This is the fifth Cambria hotel owned by O'Reilly Hospitality Management, joining Cambria McAllen Convention Center, Cambria Hotel Plano Frisco, Cambria Hotel Phoenix - North Scottsdale and Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown. O'Reilly Hospitality Management also owns two Ascend hotels, including Yellowstone Valley Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, and 17 West Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection.

"The O'Reilly team has been a proud supporter of the Cambria brand from the very start, bringing the first Cambria hotels to market in Plano, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona; McAllen, Texas; and Omaha, Nebraska, and now Louisville, Kentucky," said O'Reilly. "We know upscale guests have abundant options when it comes to choosing upscale lodging, but Cambria truly understands what modern travelers value most in their hotel experience: seamless access to their destinations and an authentic taste of the surrounding city. It's why we continue to team with Choice time and time again, and why we're proud to support the Cambria growth story with yet another hotel opening."

There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About O'Reilly Hospitality Management LLC

Founded in 2006 by Tim O'Reilly and based in Springfield, Missouri, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is an experienced hospitality firm specializing in the design, development, and management of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties across the nation. Founded on the principles of world class guest service, sustainable business practices, community involvement, philanthropic outreach, and a commitment to elevating the lives of its team members, O'Reilly Hospitality Management is truly an innovative force in the hospitality space, and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and forward-thinking initiatives to 42 existing properties in its portfolio, with continuous development of new projects across the U.S. "We do whatever it takes to make every guest smile," thanks to award-winning service, sustainable and socially responsible business practices, and a TEAM buoyed by a caring and involved company. For more information please visit http://www.ohospitalitymanagement.com and to connect with O'Reilly Hospitality Management like us on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum
This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambria-hotels-is-off-to-the-races-with-first-property-in-derby-city-301495103.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

