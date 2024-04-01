Cambridge academics’ plant-based makeup wins backing from L’Oreal fund

Sparxell uses the same material that many plants and animals use to produce vivid colours - Sparxell

A fund set-up by L’Oreal has invested in a plant-based makeup business created by Cambridge academics.

Sparxell, which was founded by Cambridge University scientists, has secured $3.2m (£2.5m) from backers including the French cosmetics giant.

The Cambridge scientists behind Sparxell have created pigments based on the same material that many plants and animals use to produce vivid colours. The pigments are formed using plant-based cellulose, meaning they are vegan and renewable.

The academics say the colours are more intense and longer-lasting than those created using synthetic colourants.

Sparxell is planning to use its pigments in the beauty market, including for glitter make-up, creams and sunscreens, as well as in car paint, sequins and textiles. The pigments would be toxin-free and biodegradable.

The $3.2m funding, which also includes support from SpaceX-backer Future Communities Capital, will allow it to speed up development and commercialisation of products. Part of the funding came from the Circular Innovation Fund, which was co-founded by L’Oreal.

Sparxell is planning to use its pigments in the beauty market, including for glitter make-up

A recent study suggested more than one million extra people in the UK became vegan last year and Sparxell’s founder and chief executive Dr Benjamin Droguet said he believed plant-based make-up and other colourants had the same potential for growth.

He said: “The same opportunity exists within colourants, driven by a common interest of consumers, brands and regulators to transition to fully sustainable, biodegradable, circular products.”

Dr Droguet said traditional chemical colourants were causing “major environmental harm through every stage of their lifecycle, from manufacture to degradation”.

He said: “Over 10,000 fossil-based chemicals are used in current colouration processes. The textile industry is a well-known emitter of dyes and microplastics, with over 1.5m tonnes entering the environment every year, while paint has recently been recognised as the largest source of microplastics in the ocean.”

Academics from the University of Bath recently warned that dyes used by the textile and food industry posed “a pressing threat to plant, animal and human health” as wastewaters were being released untreated into waterways.

The Californian-based Center for Environmental Health earlier this year said it had found high levels of a chemical known as BPA in socks and sports bras made by dozens of large brands. This chemical disrupts hormones and has been found to cause developmental harm.

The EU has been banning substances used by the fashion industry that have been classified as toxic or carcinogenic.

