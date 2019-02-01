Cambridge Analytica whistleblower takes a data job at fashion giant H&M

Twitter More

The whistleblower who exposed the massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal has found himself an interesting new job.

Christopher Wylie, who blew the whistle on how Facebook user data was collected by his former employer to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election, has been hired by clothing retail giant H&M. The 29-year-old is helping H&M design products to appeal to its customer base by using data and artificial intelligence, according to AdAge .

H&M hired Wylie back in December. The fashion company hopes the whistleblower can leverage its data and help with inventory issues as well as making the company more profitable all-around. Read more...

