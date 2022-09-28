U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.06
    +3.56 (+4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.90
    +31.70 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.55 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9738
    +0.0140 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0151 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1210
    -0.6700 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,572.25
    +488.78 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.78
    +18.00 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals to Merge with Northmark Bank and Anticipated Closing Date

·4 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), the parent company for Cambridge Trust Company ("Cambridge Trust"), today announced all regulatory approvals relating to the proposed merger between Cambridge Trust and Northmark Bank have been received. The shareholders of Northmark Bank approved the merger at a special meeting held on August 31, 2022.  The anticipated closing date of the merger is October 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Cambridge Bancorp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Bancorp)
About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.1 billion in assets at June 30, 2022, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.0 billion in client assets under management and administration at June 30, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the businesses of Cambridge and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2021, which the Company filed on March 14, 2022. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-bancorp-announces-receipt-of-regulatory-approvals-to-merge-with-northmark-bank-and-anticipated-closing-date-301635909.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

