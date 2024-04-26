Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.67

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.67 per share on the 23rd of May. This means the annual payment is 4.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Cambridge Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Cambridge Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Cambridge Bancorp's payout ratio of 74% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 33.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Cambridge Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.56 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Cambridge Bancorp's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.2% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Cambridge Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

