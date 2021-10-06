U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Cambridge Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date & Conference Call

2 min read
In this article:
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp. (NASDAQ: CATC), expects to report results for the third quarter of 2021 prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 am EST.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157396/e9555740cc

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available at the following link:
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yBbgsgll

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-866-777-2509
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5413

The webcast will be archived for three months on our investor relations website at
https://ir.cambridgetrust.com/news-market-information/presentations/default.aspx

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.30 billion in assets at June 30, 2021, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.47 billion in client assets under management and administration at June 30, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

