U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.17
    -9.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,799.02
    -50.44 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.10
    -45.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.40
    +8.43 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    +0.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.80
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.31 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0349
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7330
    +0.0300 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4770
    -0.4240 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,387.83
    +125.85 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.91
    -1.82 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

"Cambridge of the East" shines: Global-minded Zhejiang University plays a growing role in pushing SDGs

·5 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2022  /CNW/ -- The Sixteenth General Conference of The World Academy of Sciences for the advancement of science in developing countries (TWAS) was held in a hybrid format from November 21 to 24.

Opening ceremony of the TWAS 16th General Conference
Opening ceremony of the TWAS 16th General Conference

Hundreds of scientists -- including TWAS fellows, TWAS Young Affiliates and Alumni, ministers of science and technology, and dignitaries from all over the world -- gathered in an online and offline meeting in Hangzhou, the capital of China's eastern coastal province of Zhejiang.

In the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development set by the United Nations, they discussed how to leverage basic sciences to promote evidence-based decision-making and sustainable development in developing countries.

The offline event was held at one of China's most desirable universities, Zhejiang University (ZJU), which renowned British scientist Dr. Joseph Needham hailed as "Cambridge of the East".

The reason why this Chinese institution of higher learning is entitled to host such a heavyweight international conference is not only because of its 125-year history and academic heritage, but also because of its long-standing commitment to social responsibility and global commitment as an important starting point and goal of talent cultivation, scientific research and social service.

As a leading comprehensive research university, ZJU's research achievements in many basic science fields contribute to the realization of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the medical field, the world's first human cell landscape at single-cell level was born in ZJU in 2020, whose research method will have a profound impact on the identification of normal and disease cell states in the human body, and is expected to help doctors identify abnormal cell states and origins in the future.

Ye Ming'er, associate professor of horticulture at ZJU, has been named "Food Hero" by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations for his constant efforts in promoting fruit tree technology for over 30 years. His innovative approach has boosted growth and yield of several fruits, increasing farmers' income as well as protecting natural resources.

"We have also built a healthy eco-environment at the orchard, where sheep feed on grass and its dung is in turn used as fertilizers for fruit trees, thus protecting the environment and ensuring the food safety," said Ye.

In helping coping with climate change, China's first artificial upwelling demonstration project, led by ZJU and completed with other domestic peers, is capable of boosting phytoplankton and algae yield, restoring the marine ecological environment, and enhancing marine carbon sinks. It has been listed as a marine carbon sink program by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The list goes on. In recent years, ZJU has integrated the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development into all aspects of its development, focusing on cultivating students' sustainable development competence, enriching academic ecology, strengthening interdisciplinary research, and promoting global coordination and cooperation.

In March 2021, ZJU launched the Global ZJU for Social Good (Z4G) to integrate the university's own development into the global agenda, contribute its part to the implementation of the UN SDGs in China, and help build a Chinese model of sustainable development.

After the release of the Z4G, ZJU held a series of activities to walk its talk. At the end of that month, ZJU, together with more than 50 leading universities in the world including Harvard University, issued the Joint Statement of Global University Leaders on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This is the first global initiative for sustainable development initiated by a Chinese university.

In April this year, ZJU, together with three overseas universities, jointly held the first Asia-Pacific Carbon Neutrality Symposium online, featuring robust discussions on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, sustainable energy, and sustainable city and construction. The online meeting played a role in promoting cross-institutional knowledge sharing in the Asia-Pacific region and solutions to major global challenges.

Four months later, ZJU joined hands with its global partners to launch the SDG Global Summer School, which attracted nearly 1,000 outstanding students from more than 80 countries and regions around the world to participate online.

They exchanged views with top scholars at home and abroad. Discussions were conducted over such issues as post-COVID-19 urban governance and building a safe and sustainable food supply chain, contributing their parts to a better future for the world.

Stephanie Ann, a summer school participant from Singapore, spoke highly of the Carbon Neutrality module. "The holistic approach to climate change is what makes the ZJU SDG Summer School very insightful. The lecturers, assignments and group tasks not only allow us to apply the knowledge we have learnt, but also propel us to ponder and explore the topics on our own."

At the TWAS 16th General Conference, Hangzhou Declaration was unveiled in addition to the pooling of ideas and solutions on SDGs and basic sciences. The declaration calls on all stakeholders to join hands, uphold the concept of open science, strengthen South-South and North-South cooperation, and work together to open up new prospects for global basic sciences development.

"In the future, we look forward to working with you to advocate for inclusive and green development, enhance basic sciences and multidisciplinary research, nurture top-notch innovative talent in basic sciences and further deepen international engagement," said Ren Shaobo, Chairman of the University Council of ZJU, at the opening ceremony of the Conference.

"Thus, we are hoping to scale up higher education's distinctive contributions to the common development of mankind and the lasting prosperity of our society," Ren added.

 

ZJU working on 17 SDGs
ZJU working on 17 SDGs
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-of-the-east-shines-global-minded-zhejiang-university-plays-a-growing-role-in-pushing-sdgs-301689240.html

SOURCE Zhejiang University

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c5937.html

Recommended Stories

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Big Oil Is Betting Big Money on This Renewable Fuel

    Oil giants Chevron (NYSE: CVX), BP (NYSE: BP), and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) can see the writing on the proverbial wall. The global economy is shifting fuel sources from carbon dioxide-spewing fossil fuels to lower-carbon alternatives. Oil producers know they can't beat back this change, so they're joining in by investing in lower-carbon fuel sources.

  • A ‘UPS guy’ saw something attached to a jug in a Florida pond. Then came two rescues

    An sharp-eyed UPS deliveryman came through in the clutch on Florida’s Space Coast.

  • 12 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis on climate change stocks and more, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. If there’s one global crisis […]

  • How to prepare now that student loan forgiveness likely isn't coming anytime soon

    Student debt forgiveness is snarled in litigation and isn't expected to come anytime soon. So people should prepare to start repayments. Here's how.

  • As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?

    Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Diamondback, Chevron

    Apart from Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Transocean (RIG) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • Solar-Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green-Energy Plans

    Thousands of containers have been detained by U.S. Customs and more have been held back or diverted from U.S. ports due to a new law targeting labor abuses in China.

  • Rolls-Royce is building a clean-energy airplane engine, and it just passed its first major test

    Rolls-Royce just announced the successful test of its hydrogen-fueled engine, marking yet another step by the aviation industry in adopting clean energy.

  • Shell to boost renewable natural gas business with $2B acquisition of Nature Energy Biogas

    Shell's acquisition of Nature Energy Biogas comes after at least two other energy giants with major presences in Houston announced similar RNG-related deals earlier this year.

  • Orion capsule watches the moon eclipse Earth at farthest point of Artemis odyssey

    Halfway into its 25.5-day uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, NASA’s Orion capsule today recorded a weird kind of Earth-moon eclipse, reached its farthest distance from our planet and began the complicated trek back home. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson marveled at the milestones achieved in the Artemis program, aimed at sending astronauts to the lunar surface by as early as 2025. “Artemis 1 has had extraordinary success and has completed a series of history-making events,” he told reporters at a news br

  • Metal Energy Reports 11 Drill Holes with Nickel over 20 Metres

    Metal Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is pleased to announce assay results from 14 of the 16 completed drill holes (Table 3) of the Phase Two drill program completed between June and July on the high-grade nickel and copper-cobalt Manibridge project (the "Project" or "Manibridge") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba. This program successfully intersected multiple high-grade nickel-sulphide zones over 150 metres of along strike drilling and within 600

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Can I Deduct My Education Expenses from My Taxes?

    The tax code has changed a lot recently, and there may be some confusion among filers about whether or not education expenses are tax-deductible. Though the standard tuition and fees deduction expired at the end of 2020, you may be … Continue reading → The post Are Education Expenses Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russians turn river into swamp in Mariupol, there is stench in city

    DIANA KRECHETOVA - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 Another environmental problem has appeared in temporarily occupied Mariupol: the local river is turning into a swamp due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

  • How to Tear Down a Nuclear Power Plant in Vermont and Bury It in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- People get nervous around nuclear power plants, which means that demolishing one has to be done very, very carefully. The Vermont Yankee power plant sits on the bank of a scenic river in Vernon, Vermont, and for more than 40 years, the atoms split in its reactor generated as much as 70% of the state’s electricity. But then natural gas prices undercut the plant’s electricity and local anti-nuclear protesters worried about safety marched with signs that read “Hell no, we won’t glow.

  • Energy transition will be ‘very, very rough’ if governments and businesses can’t get on the same page

    The biggest news from the COP27 conference this month was an agreement that wealthy countries, including the U.S., will pay for climate-change damage for poor nations called a “loss and damage” fund. Bruce Usher, co-director of the Tamer Center for Social Enterprise at Columbia Business School and author of “Investing in the Era of Climate Change,” says the creation of the fund is a recognition of the effects of climate change on nations including Pakistan, which suffered catastrophic flooding this summer from flash flooding.

  • Houston Blames Water Outage on Failure of Backup Transformer

    (Bloomberg) -- Houston’s citywide water outage stemmed from the failure of two electrical transformers at a key treatment complex that prevented officials from turning on backup generators. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe outage that shuttered schools, delay

  • New Yorkers Face Sharp Increase in Winter Electricity Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers face a sharp rise in electricity bills this winter as Russia’s war in Ukraine and a rebound in local demand boosts prices of natural gas, according to the state’s power grid operator.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWholesale electricit

  • Ohio State President Kristina Johnson confirms she's made 'difficult decision' to resign

    Ohio State's board of trustees asked President Kristina Johnson to resign after an outside consultant review, university sources told The Dispatch.