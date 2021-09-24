Cambridge English gets quality endorsement from Australia's NEAS

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching qualifications (CELTA) and an online English test (LINGUASKILL) from Cambridge Assessment English have been recognised for their high quality by Australia's NEAS, a global leader in quality assurance for the English language teaching community.

The popular English language teaching qualifications CELTA and CELTA Course online, have been endorsed alongside Linguaskill, Cambridge's AI-powered online English test. They have been recognised in the category of Quality Products and Services, which means they met strict quality assurance criteria set out by NEAS, an independent organisation that has been assuring quality in the English teacher sector for 25 years.

Experts from Cambridge say this latest accolade shows how seriously they consider quality when developing courses and exams.

CELTA teaching qualifications remain the gold standard for anyone wanting to teach English as a foreign language globally. It is used as the main benchmark when seeking for teaching personnel. Academic managers often look for CELTA graduates to fulfill teaching positions. The quality and reliability of the course are key factors when considering different candidates. The online CELTA course helped aspiring teachers take the course during the pandemic.

CELTA is the most widely recognized English teaching qualification in the world and the most often requested by employers; three out of four English language teaching jobs require a CELTA qualification. It focuses on developing practical techniques and includes face-to-face or online teaching practice with groups of learners, and provides the confidence needed to begin teaching in as little as four weeks.

Linguaskill test uses the latest cutting edge-technology and is a quick and convenient online test to help organisations check the English levels of individuals and groups of candidates. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, it tests all four language skills - speaking, writing, reading and listening. It provides accurate results within 48 hours and is easy to administer at any time or place, even to candidates at home. Results are aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), the international standard for describing language ability.

This new recognition provides even more confidence in the Cambridge approach. It proves quality remains at the heart of everything we do at Cambridge Assessment English. This focus on quality helps us to ensure that we have a positive impact on teaching, learning and assessment worldwide.

