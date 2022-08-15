Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Appoints John Bakke as Vice President of Finance

Image

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds, is pleased to announce the addition of John Bakke as Vice President of Finance. John reports directly to the CEO, Cliff Caldwell.

John is a leader who brings over 30 years of public and private company experience in a wide range of finance and business functions within various industries, having held several senior-level positions from corporate VP, general manager, controller, and senior financial analyst for both national and global corporations.

Prior to joining CIL, John has most recently been working as a director for Danforth Advisors assisting biotech and pharmaceutical clients to manage and grow their business. Before Danforth, John spent over 22 years with Charles River Laboratories working in various finance roles, including many years as a business unit controller followed by 11 years managing Charles River's Avian Vaccine Service business.

"CIL has experienced tremendous growth the past few years. We are a company filled with experienced employees committed to supporting the scientific discovery and commercialization of isotopes across a broad range of extremely high-value applications," said Cliff Caldwell, CEO. "I am excited to have John join our senior leadership team. John's experience, financial expertise, and leadership qualities will be a valuable addition to Cambridge Isotopes supporting that growth."

"I am very pleased and excited to be a member of the CIL team," adds John, "and I am looking forward to helping CIL achieve its growth objectives for the future."

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.

