Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center in the UAE Has Successfully Passed the Joint Commission International Re-Accreditation Process

·5 min read

CMRC RECEIVES JCI A FULL THREE (3) YEAR TRIENNIAL RE-ACCREDITATION ENSURING THEY SERVE AS A GLOBAL CHAMPION OF QUALITY AND SAFETY THROUGH THEIR FOCUS ON A CONTINUUM OF CARE

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC), the GCC leading Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care provider ensuring a "continuum of care" to its patients, today announced that it had been reaccredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), the most prestigious and strategic accreditation for any hospital/healthcare facility across the globe, for all its facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Hospital (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Medical &amp; Rehabilitation Center)
Abu Dhabi Hospital (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center)

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9022151-cmrc-passed-joint-commission-international-re-accreditation-process/.

The Joint Commission International (JCI), an independent nonprofit organization, is the global leader in health care accreditation. Their standards and survey process help organizations worldwide improve the quality and safety of patient care. The JCI re-accreditation process is rigorous when it comes to assessing compliance with excellent standards of care and safety.

This year the re-accreditation of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) was accompanied by an outstanding survey report and exceptional scoring in keeping with their very rigorous standards.

The Group Chief Executive Officer for CMRC, Dr. Howard Podolsky, commented on this milestone: "Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) is the preeminent provider of post-acute care services throughout the UAE. In keeping with our commitment to providing world-class, long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation, I am very pleased and honored to have CMRC, once again, be fully accredited by the Joint Commission International as the gold standard for exceptional quality care and patient safety. This outstanding accomplishment is a reflection of the professionalism, passion, and commitment we have to the provision of post-acute care for the wonderful patients and families of the United Arab Emirates."

To obtain re-accreditation, organizations must demonstrate the following standards: access to care and continuity of services, patient and family rights, assessment of needs, quality management and improvement, prevention and control of infections, organization leadership, safety of the care environment, staff qualifications and education, and a great deal more compliance with JCI standards of care and safety. CMRC has clearly demonstrated leadership in patient care by creating a second home experience for patients and their families, minimizing risks of infections, and improving outcomes with an interdisciplinary clinical approach.

The Managing Director for CMRC UAE, Rita McGrath, added also: "JCI recertification represents the highest, international industry endorsement CMRC can receive. CMRC has once again proven that a patient- and family-centered culture that strives to provide world-class, compassionate, and quality care can exceed the most rigorous standards by simply fulfilling its day-to-day mission. CMRC is proud that we continue to be part of the UAE's vision of being a world leader in the provision of healthcare services for all patients and their families in the process."

JCI requires accredited organizations to become reaccredited every three years. As a result, organizations can track their key performance indicators and continue to improve upon metrics while also staying current on the latest standards. As the preeminent provider for Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Rehabilitation services in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, CMRC provides, world-class rehabilitation services to the healthcare sector guided by their expertise for enhancing the patient's journey defined as the "Continuum of Care."

CRMC has locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Dhahran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CMRC is owned by Amanat Holdings, a UAE investment company that believes investing in a more innovative, healthier society is a more successful one.

For more information, please visit www.cmrc.com or contact: Dr. Ihab El Ghonimi, Group Chief Business Officer, elghonimi@cmrc.ae.

About Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, founded in 2012 as the preeminent provider for Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Rehabilitation services in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by providing world-class rehabilitation services to the healthcare sector guided by their expertise for enhancing the patient's journey defined as the "Continuum of Care."

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) is a group of Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Care facilities with specialized In-Patient & Out-Patient rehabilitation programs designed for neonates, pediatrics, adolescents, adults and geriatric patients. CMRC offers multidisciplinary rehabilitation services with resources to serve the needs of patients to help them reach their potential rehab goals. Recognized by CARF and JCI, an exceptional value is demonstrated by improving the patient's care, creating a second home experience for patients and their families, minimizing risks of infections, and improving outcomes with an interdisciplinary clinical approach. Such a vision established successful results that positively impacted the quality of life for more than 1,200 improved in-patients and more than 120,000 out-patients.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications, and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries, and others in more than 100 countries.

Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759825/Abu_Dhabi_Hospital.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759826/CMRC_Logo.jpg

CMRC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Medical &amp; Rehabilitation Center)
CMRC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-medical--rehabilitation-center-in-the-uae-has-successfully-passed-the-joint-commission-international-re-accreditation-process-301495872.html

SOURCE Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center

