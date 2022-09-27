U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,650.53
    -4.51 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,175.51
    -85.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.06
    +26.14 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,652.98
    -2.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.62
    +1.91 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.70
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    -0.08 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9599
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    +0.0810 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0708
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7900
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,050.73
    -73.68 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.91
    -22.23 (-4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

I came out as transgender while at Salesforce. The company helped me tell my team, find health benefits, and even get a new wardrobe — here's what others can learn from my experience.

65
Robin Madell
·5 min read
August Scott.
August Scott.Courtesy of August Scott

  • August Scott, 43, is the manager of physical-security technology at Salesforce.

  • Her company has guidelines and support resources for people transitioning and trains employees.

  • Companies should listen to what their staff wants and champion inclusive benefits, she said.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with August Scott, the 43-year-old manager of physical-security technology at Salesforce, who lives in Houston, Texas. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

For 27 years, I lived three separate lives: one as a husband, father, and son; one as a male IT-security professional; and one as August Scott.

One day in October, something clicked, and I decided it was time to start living my life as the real, unfiltered me. No more denial, no more covering, no more hiding — I was ready to come out.

Today, I'm proud to live one life as a mother, daughter, friend, and IT-security professional.

As many people in the LGBTQ community know, coming out doesn't just happen once 

It's an ongoing process that takes time, depending on the communities you're part of. In December of last year, I came out to my family and friends, merging two of my separate lives. And by the new year, I was ready to come out professionally.

At Salesforce, where I work, we have a self-service app called "Concierge" to help employees find what they need quickly. I didn't know where to start my journey, so I went into Concierge and started typing "gender transition." I only got as far as typing the word "gender," and Concierge suggested an article titled "Gender Transition Guidelines." The article laid out guidance for employees and teams during a gender transition. From there, I was prompted to log a ticket with part of our HR organization called the employee-relations team, which would partner with me throughout my journey.

Together, we assembled a "Transition Project Plan" that outlined all of the necessary steps and support needed for me to transition at work, including telling my leadership chain, coming out to my team, and changing my name and pronouns in our systems. I led the plan, selected the dates to tell my boss and team, and for the first time, I felt in control of my life and future.

I also took advantage of some of Salesforce's gender-inclusive benefits. Through Lyra Health, for example, I found a therapist who specializes in gender-transition care, a new LGBTQ-supportive primary-care physician, and a vocal coach. Instead of having to make calls to potential providers to ask about the LGBTQ policies and experience — outing myself to strangers over and over — they handled that for me, which was a huge relief.

I also bought a new wardrobe with the help of the $500 reimbursement available to me. The emotional and financial support offered by the company not only supported me through the process, but encouraged me to realize my full potential and lifelong dream.

The support also extended to my colleagues 

The company provides a group training called "Transgender 101" for the team of a transitioning employee to help educate them on what transitioning is — and is not — along with the do's and don'ts of how to support someone along their journey. The training covers everything from what gender identity is and the importance of pronouns to how to be a supportive colleague and ally.

For me, the most valuable thing about "Transgender 101" is that it removes the burden of having the transitioning employee educate their teams on the basics of being transgender. Too often, companies place the burden on the transitioning person to educate their colleagues and answer questions that are often uncomfortable or misinformed. That's a heavy emotional toll on top of transitioning itself, and I was grateful for this type of training.

Going through this journey made me realize how fortunate I am to have an employer that provides many resources and guidance for transitioning 

Very few people in my community have the same support, if any at all.

This is not just important for employees' individual benefit, either — it's beneficial for businesses to empower employees to be their authentic selves. It takes a lot of brain space to constantly cover, always making sure you're not accidentally revealing your true identity in conversations with colleagues.

Today, I bring my best self to work every day, focusing on the job at hand, not on whether I'm outing myself. Based on my experience, here's what every employer can do to encourage employees — especially those in the LGBTQ community — to be their authentic selves at work:

1. Listen to your employees and provide opportunities for discussion: If we're going to address barriers in a meaningful way, companies need to start with understanding the unique needs and experiences of the transgender and gender-nonbinary community. At Salesforce, we have Outforce, our LGBTQ employee-resource group, which meets regularly with leadership to share LGBTQ community needs, issues, and accolades. We also have a private transgender and gender-nonbinary Slack channel so the community has a safe space to network and build community. 
2. Champion inclusive benefits and policies: Companies have a powerful opportunity to support this community in places where the world has typically fallen short — including broadening benefit policies and healthcare coverage.
3. Focus on representation: In today's hyper-competitive talent market, I hope to see more targeted hiring initiatives focused on the transgender and gender-nonbinary community. A great example is Salesforce's latest representation goal of reaching a workforce of 40% women-identifying and nonbinary employees in four years. When talking about gender diversity in the workplace, it's critical to recognize all genders.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Bros’ Director Nicholas Stoller on Sex, Romance and Working With Billy Eichner on the Groundbreaking Gay Comedy

    “Bros” is another R-rated, envelope-pushing look at a man in a state of arrested development from Nicholas Stoller. It’s the kind of look at male neurosis, usually the kind of mania the pops up a decade shy of mid-life crisis time, that has been the director’s stock in trade in comedies like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” […]

  • Americans broadly reject Supreme Court’s elimination of right to abortion

    A new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that 64% of Americans reject the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...

  • Wisconsin football vs. Illinois betting lines

    Wisconsin enters Saturday's contest against Illinois as the betting favorite. Let's take a look at the betting lines for this weekend's game, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

  • The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina

    What still sticks out in your mind?

  • Cubans approve gay marriage by large margin in referendum

    STORY: Cubans approved gay marriage and adoption overwhelmingly in a referendum backed by the government Source: National Election Commission More than 3.9 million voters (66.9%) voted to ratify the code(Alina Balseiro Gutierrez, President of National Election Commission) “These results were validated by the National Electoral Council and they show an irreversible tendency in the result because it has been confirmed and validated by the National Electoral Council. Therefore, we can announce the 'family code' has been approved by the people.”The 100-page 'family code' legalizes same-sex marriage and civil unions allows same-sex couples to adopt children and promotes equal sharing of domestic rights between men and womenThe landmark vote is a resounding victory for LGBTQ rights activists in a country that once sent homosexual people to labor camps and into exile

  • Letters: Foundation offers 'frightening snapshot'of Ohio's possible future

    Letters to the Editor: Heritage offers a 'frightening snapshot.' Power seduced Mike DeWine. Don't punish kids for being who they are

  • Cuba Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage, Adoption In Historic Referendum

    “Love is now the law,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted in response to the news.

  • What is Tennessee's problem with trans children? They need support not derision. | Opinion

    The problem with trans kids isn’t Matt Walsh or Brittany Dean. The problem is that transgender children are dying by suicide at an alarming rate.

  • Look: Ben Skowronek laid out J.J. Watt and caught a pass on the same play

    Ben Skowronek showed off his versatility by pancaking J.J. Watt and catching a pass on the same play

  • Surging Dollar Threatens $60 Billion Hit to Corporate Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s precipitous ascent is about to become an even bigger headache for US companies.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifespan in Study Salesforce Inc. recently said that it expe

  • James Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth by Giving New Puppy a Royal-Inspired Name

    Kate Middleton's younger brother revealed that like the late Queen, the golden retriever puppy was on a path to dedicate his "life to service"

  • Interesting EV features, from the F-150's frunk to Rivian's camping kitchen

    Tour the best electric car features on the market, including the Ford Lightning's giant front trunk and the Tesla Model Y's minimalist interior.

  • ‘Grendel’ Series Not Going Forward At Netflix, Could Be Shopped Elsewhere

    Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali stars in the titular role, the first Arab Muslim male actor to portray a series lead in a comic book adaptation. The series, […]

  • Ken Paxton fled process server, abortion advocates tell federal judge

    Texas AG Ken Paxton, with help from his state senator wife, tried to evade a subpoena to testify in an Austin hearing, abortion advocates say.

  • 'Very real fears' for LGBT community after far-right win in Italy

    The LGBT community has "very real fears" after a conservative bloc dominated by the far-right won Italy's general election, a leading gay rights campaigner told Reuters. The nationalist Brothers of Italy group, led by Giorgia Meloni, emerged as the largest party in the ballot and will lead the most right-wing government in Rome since World War Two. "Unfortunately there are very real fears" about an erosion of civil rights under the new administration, Fabrizio Marrazzo of the Gay Party said.

  • Reddick celebrates his Texas win, salutes the fans

    Listen in as Tyler Reddick breaks down his third career NASCAR Cup Series wins and salutes the crowd at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • "Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory

    At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices made over the years as the party rose from being a marginal far-right group to become Italy's strongest political force at Sunday's election. "It's a dream," Fabio Rampelli, a party founder, told Reuters as he hugged a tearful activist who whispered to him the single word, "finally!".

  • This Is the Biggest Expense You’ll Have After You Retire

    Expenses change as you grow older, and they keep changing even after retirement. This creates numerous challenges figuring out how big a nest egg to build while you're still working. It's almost...

  • 'The Winx Saga' star says showbiz isn't all fairy dust

    It's a great gig with a passionate following that has taken Cowen to Ireland for filming and given her a steady job. Despite the success, she wants people to know that working in Hollywood is not easy or magical as one might think. The fact that Cowen found her way to Hollywood could be as rare as discovering you’re actually a fairy.