U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    -2.54 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.20
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.47 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9707
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0081 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8020
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.55
    -213.68 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Cameco announces US$650 million bought deal offering of common shares

Cameco Corporation
·6 min read
Cameco Corporation
Cameco Corporation

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 29,615,000 common shares of Cameco at a price of $21.95 per share (the “Offering Price”), for gross proceeds to us of approximately $650 million (the “Offering”). The common shares will be offered to the public in Canada and the United States. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, we have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 4,442,250 common shares at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for potential additional gross proceeds to Cameco of approximately $97.5 million.

We intend to use the aggregate proceeds from the Offering, after payment of fees and expenses, to partially fund our share of the acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company, one of the world’s leading nuclear services businesses, through a strategic partnership with Brookfield Renewable Partners (“Brookfield Renewable”), together with Brookfield Renewable’s institutional partners (the “Acquisition”).

CIBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the Offering.

We intend to offer and sell the common shares in the U.S. pursuant to our effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-267625) (the “U.S. Registration Statement”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in Canada pursuant to our short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”), in each case, filed on September 26, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada as part of the U.S. Registration Statement and the Base Shelf Prospectus, respectively, and a final prospectus supplement will be filed in connection with the Offering. The documents filed or to be filed in connection with the Offering contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read these filings, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, before making an investment decision.

Copies of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the prospectus supplements will be available free of charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and copies of the U.S. Registration Statement and the prospectus supplements will be available free of charge on EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from: CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at mailbox.canadianprospectus@cibc.com; or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., TD North Tower, 77 King Street West Suite 3400, Toronto, ON M5K 1B7.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Cameco, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province, territory, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, territory, state or jurisdiction.

Caution about forward-looking information

Certain information in this news release, including statements regarding the Offering and the Acquisition, including the terms of the Offering, the completion and the timing of completion of the Offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering, and the timing and completion of the Acquisition, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “should”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the failure to satisfy the closing conditions to the completion of the Offering or the Acquisition and the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s current annual information form, prospectus supplement dated October 11, 2022 and in the Company’s other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC from time to time, available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corporation and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.

Investor inquiries:

Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:

Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Detracted in the Second Quarter

    Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “Aristotle Global Equity Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -13.17% at NAV compared to a -15.66% return for the MSCI ACWI Index and -16.19% return for the MSCI World […]

  • Why Shares of Annaly Capital Management, AGNC, and Orchid Island Capital Rose Today

    Shares of several mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) rose today after they provided preliminary results for the third quarter of the year. Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) rose 11.6%, while shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) rose nearly 10.9%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) ended the day up nearly 13%. It also estimated that its tangible net book value per common share at the end of Q3 was roughly between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.

  • Why Boeing Stock Gained Altitude and then Faded Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a lift Tuesday after the company reported solid September and third-quarter delivery numbers, but that rally faded on new reports about the status of its 737 MAX certification. At their high, Boeing shares were up about 2.6%, providing a fresh reminder of how choppy this stock is right now. Boeing investors have endured a difficult few years, with the shares pressured first by issues that led to the 737 MAX being grounded for 18 months and then by the impact of the pandemic on airlines.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Why Netflix Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of streaming powerhouse Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) got pummeled in afternoon trading Tuesday, falling 5.3% on a one-two-three punch of bad news from Wall Street. In rapid succession, Netflix suffered a price target cut, a negative preview of its third-quarter earnings report, and a scathing criticism of the company's plan to add an ad-supported tier to its streaming service. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, it's nothing but bad news for Netflix today, beginning with StreetInsider reporting that Goldman Sachs has trimmed its price target on the streaming stock to $182 -- and maintains a sell rating on the shares.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Ford Stock Regained Momentum Today

    After plunging nearly 7% yesterday, Ford's (NYSE: F) stock rebounded slightly today. There wasn't any company-specific news that was causing Ford's shares to rise, but some investors may be viewing yesterday's sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. Just yesterday, Ford's stock fell hard after UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock to a sell rating, down from his previous neutral rating.

  • Is Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Worth US$6.7 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Does the October share price for Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Why Rivian's Stock Is Rising Today

    Heading for the exit ramp yesterday, investors eagerly clicked the sell button on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) after learning of the company's massive recall. Today, however, a contrarian opinion from Wall Street is motivating investors to park the electric vehicle stock in their portfolios. While many found news of Rivian's recall disconcerting, an analyst's commentary is encouraging investors to hitch a ride with the EV manufacturer.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • Is Upstart Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The fintech company has seen its share price fall significantly in 2022, but a lower price doesn't make Upstart stock a buy.

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the biggest myths in investing — but here are 3 ways you can actually make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Again Today but Tried to Recover

    Nvidia fell with other semiconductor stocks as multiple headwinds conspire against the sector. But is this sector nearing a bottom?

  • Why Amgen Is Up More Than 6% Today

    An upgrade highlights one of the more philosophical reasons you want to bet on this biopharma name right now.

  • Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy more than $31 trillion of U.S. debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.