Camel Meat Market to record USD 74.5 Mn growth; Driven by increasing focus on fitness and protein-rich diets - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camel Meat Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 74.5 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth drivers and trends, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, vendor analysis, product launches, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report
The global camel meat market is a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global camel meat market size based on combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.
The global camel meat market is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of camel meat. The growing adoption of healthy eating habits to maintain well-being has increased the demand for camel meat products significantly globally. The market is witnessing significant competition among the global and local vendors that provide a range of camel meat products. Global vendors are already established in the market, with numerous offerings to fulfill the growing demand of consumers worldwide.
Major Camel Meat Companies:
Blackwing Ostrich Meats Inc. - The company offers camel meat products tenderloin, burgers, and ground.
Adeeg
Al Dahra Food SP LLC
DAMIEN DE JONG SAS
Desert Camel Foodstuff Trading
Elgrocer
Exotic Meat Markets Inc.
Fettayleh Foods
Fresh to Home
Gourmet Food Store LLC
Holy Land Brand
Kezie UK Ltd.
MS Global Food
Obarakah
Only Fresh
Organic Meat
Pure Gourmet
Samex Australia Pty Ltd.
Windy Hills Export Meats PL
Camel Meat Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Processed camel meat - size and forecast 2021-2026
Fresh camel meat - size and forecast 2021-2026
The demand for processed camel meat has remained significant in the market. The segment growth is concentrated in developed countries like the US and some European countries, where fresh camel meat is not readily available. Also, fresh camel meat is highly perishable due to its high moisture and protein content, which becomes an ideal culture medium for microorganisms.
Camel Meat Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa will have the largest share of the market. About 40% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The growth in the region is driven by the demand for camel meat in the local cuisines and the growing tourism industry. Moreover, the fresh camel meat market is further supported by the increasing levels of consumer income in the region.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Related Reports:
Packaged Rice Snacks Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
CONTENT
Camel Meat Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 74.5 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.19
Regional analysis
Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
Middle East and Africa at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Belgium
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adeeg, Al Dahra Food SP LLC, Blackwing Ostrich Meats Inc., DAMIEN DE JONG SAS, Desert Camel Foodstuff Trading, Elgrocer, Exotic Meat Markets Inc., Fettayleh Foods, Fresh to Home, Gourmet Food Store LLC, Holy Land Brand, Kezie UK Ltd., MS Global Food, Obarakah, Only Fresh, Organic Meat, Pure Gourmet, Samex Australia Pty Ltd., and Windy Hills Export Meats PL
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Processed camel meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Fresh camel meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Egypt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Blackwing Ostrich Meats Inc.
10.4 Desert Camel Foodstuff Trading
10.5 Exotic Meat Markets Inc.
10.6 Fettayleh Foods
10.7 Kezie UK Ltd.
10.8 MS Global Food
10.9 Obarakah
10.10 Only Fresh
10.11 Samex Australia Pty Ltd.
10.12 Windy Hills Export Meats PL
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camel-meat-market-to-record-usd-74-5-mn-growth-driven-by-increasing-focus-on-fitness-and-protein-rich-diets---technavio-301638732.html
SOURCE Technavio