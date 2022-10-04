Camel Meat Market to record USD 74.5 Mn growth; Driven by increasing focus on fitness and protein-rich diets - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camel Meat Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 74.5 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth drivers and trends, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, vendor analysis, product launches, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camel Meat Market 2022-2026

The global camel meat market is a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global camel meat market size based on combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

The global camel meat market is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of camel meat. The growing adoption of healthy eating habits to maintain well-being has increased the demand for camel meat products significantly globally. The market is witnessing significant competition among the global and local vendors that provide a range of camel meat products. Global vendors are already established in the market, with numerous offerings to fulfill the growing demand of consumers worldwide.

Major Camel Meat Companies:

Blackwing Ostrich Meats Inc. - The company offers camel meat products tenderloin, burgers, and ground.

Adeeg

Al Dahra Food SP LLC

DAMIEN DE JONG SAS

Desert Camel Foodstuff Trading

Elgrocer

Exotic Meat Markets Inc.

Fettayleh Foods

Fresh to Home

Gourmet Food Store LLC

Holy Land Brand

Kezie UK Ltd.

MS Global Food

Obarakah

Only Fresh

Organic Meat

Pure Gourmet

Samex Australia Pty Ltd.

Windy Hills Export Meats PL

Camel Meat Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Processed camel meat - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fresh camel meat - size and forecast 2021-2026

The demand for processed camel meat has remained significant in the market. The segment growth is concentrated in developed countries like the US and some European countries, where fresh camel meat is not readily available. Also, fresh camel meat is highly perishable due to its high moisture and protein content, which becomes an ideal culture medium for microorganisms.

Camel Meat Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa will have the largest share of the market. About 40% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The growth in the region is driven by the demand for camel meat in the local cuisines and the growing tourism industry. Moreover, the fresh camel meat market is further supported by the increasing levels of consumer income in the region.

Camel Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 74.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.19 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 40% Key consumer countries US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adeeg, Al Dahra Food SP LLC, Blackwing Ostrich Meats Inc., DAMIEN DE JONG SAS, Desert Camel Foodstuff Trading, Elgrocer, Exotic Meat Markets Inc., Fettayleh Foods, Fresh to Home, Gourmet Food Store LLC, Holy Land Brand, Kezie UK Ltd., MS Global Food, Obarakah, Only Fresh, Organic Meat, Pure Gourmet, Samex Australia Pty Ltd., and Windy Hills Export Meats PL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Processed camel meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fresh camel meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Egypt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blackwing Ostrich Meats Inc.

10.4 Desert Camel Foodstuff Trading

10.5 Exotic Meat Markets Inc.

10.6 Fettayleh Foods

10.7 Kezie UK Ltd.

10.8 MS Global Food

10.9 Obarakah

10.10 Only Fresh

10.11 Samex Australia Pty Ltd.

10.12 Windy Hills Export Meats PL

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

