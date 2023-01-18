U.S. markets closed

Camelina oil market: North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camelina oil market is segmented by application (biofuels, cosmetics, and food), distribution channel (GCS and H, NC/IP and D, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The biofuels segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Camelina oil is an environmentally friendly and safe alternative to fossil fuels. Biofuels made from camelina oil do not emit greenhouse gases and do not face huge price fluctuations like gasoline and diesel fuels. With the increasing adoption of sustainable policies across the world, the demand for camelina oil for biofuel production will increase during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camelina Oil Market 2023-2027

To know about the market contribution of each segment, request a sample now!

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

Camelina oil Market 2023-2027: Scope

The camelina oil market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    Increasing demand for biofuels is the primary trend in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The camelina oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2027.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    The camelina oil market comprises of several market vendors, including Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Perse Beauty Inc. among others.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The health benefits of camelina oil are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the presence of popular alternate products may impede the market growth.

  • What is the largest region in the market?
    North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

  • The cottonseed oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 965.24 thousand tons. The health benefits of cottonseed oil are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the easy availability of substitutes may impede the market growth.

  • The sunflower oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,251.78 million. The growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede the market growth.

Camelina Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

155

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 228.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Perse Beauty Inc., Skin Dewi, Smart Earth Camelina Corp., Three Farmers Foods Inc., Wild Gold LLC, and Olimega

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global camelina oil market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Biofuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 GCS and H - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 NC/IP and D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH

  • 12.4 Fitoben Srl

  • 12.5 Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc.

  • 12.6 H and B Oils Center Co.

  • 12.7 Henry Lamotte Services GmbH

  • 12.8 Jedwards International Inc.

  • 12.9 Lifestream Group Pte Ltd.

  • 12.10 Making Cosmetics Inc.

  • 12.11 Mountain Rose Herbs

  • 12.12 Newgrange Gold Ltd.

  • 12.13 NHR Organic Oils

  • 12.14 O and 3 Ltd.

  • 12.15 Smart Earth Camelina Corp.

  • 12.16 Three Farmers Foods Inc.

  • 12.17 Wild Gold LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Camelina Oil Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camelina-oil-market-north-america-is-estimated-to-account-for-40-of-the-markets-growth-from-2022-to-2027---technavio-301722239.html

SOURCE Technavio

