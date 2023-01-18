Camelina oil market: North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camelina oil market is segmented by application (biofuels, cosmetics, and food), distribution channel (GCS and H, NC/IP and D, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The biofuels segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Camelina oil is an environmentally friendly and safe alternative to fossil fuels. Biofuels made from camelina oil do not emit greenhouse gases and do not face huge price fluctuations like gasoline and diesel fuels. With the increasing adoption of sustainable policies across the world, the demand for camelina oil for biofuel production will increase during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camelina Oil Market 2023-2027

Camelina oil Market 2023-2027: Scope

The camelina oil market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing demand for biofuels is the primary trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The camelina oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2027.

Who are the top players in the market?

The camelina oil market comprises of several market vendors, including Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Perse Beauty Inc. among others.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The health benefits of camelina oil are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the presence of popular alternate products may impede the market growth.

What is the largest region in the market?

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Camelina Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 228.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Perse Beauty Inc., Skin Dewi, Smart Earth Camelina Corp., Three Farmers Foods Inc., Wild Gold LLC, and Olimega Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

