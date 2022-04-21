U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Camelot Event-Driven Fund Wins Lipper Award

Camelot Portfolios LLC
·7 min read
In this article:
  • EVDAX
  • EVDIX

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 Winner U.S.A., Camelot Event-Driven Fund, Best Fund Over 5 Years, Alternative Event Driven Funds

Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is proud to announce that its Camelot Event-Driven Fund (ticker: EVDIX) has been awarded the prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award 2022 U.S.A. for the Best Fund Over 5 Years in the category Alternative Event Driven Funds.

With its 18-year history, the Camelot Event-Driven Fund has been the first mutual fund to invest in multiple event-driven strategies in the same portfolio.

Thomas Kirchner, CFA, portfolio manager: "We thank all of our clients who have entrusted us with their assets and are proud to deliver an award-winning event-driven strategy in a mutual fund. We have proven that event-driven strategies are not the exclusive purview of hedge funds.“

Paul Hoffmeister, portfolio manager, added: “The benefit of event-driven investment strategies can include lower correlation and lower downside capture relative to the S&P 500, while generating attractive capital appreciation. This combination sets this asset class apart from other liquid alternatives.“

Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv, states: “The 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize award winning managers who are successfully facing down market factors not seen in decades including rising inflation, a thinning labor pool and continuing constraints on the global supply chain.

Markets are ebbing and flowing along with the sentiments and emotions of investors as the pandemic continues to cloud outlooks and change perspectives. Fund managers find themselves looking beyond earnings statements and factoring in impacts of viral waves – making active management more challenging than ever.

We applaud the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as Camelot Event-Driven Fund for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors’ portfolios in a time of unprecedented change.”

The Camelot Event-Driven Fund is a multi-strategy event-driven fund that invests in merger arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, distressed, activist and other special situations.

The Camelot Event-Driven Fund has delivered an average downside capture of 37.60% relative to the S&P 500 and has outperformed the S&P 500 in 9 out of the 10 worst months of that index since its inception in 2003. At the same time, its alpha is higher than 90% of Morningstar's U.S. Domestic Equity category group.

  • Standard Deviation lower than 98% of category group

  • Downside Capture better than 99% of category group

  • Alpha higher than 90% of category group

  • Correlation lower than 98% of category group

The fund offers daily liquidity, full '40 Act registration and transparency, 1099 tax reporting, A and I share classes, and no performance fee. Tickers: EVDAX, EVDIX.

For more information please visit cameloteventdrivenfund.com

Camelot Event-Driven Advisors Camelot Event-Driven Advisors LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that manages the Camelot Event-Driven Fund as well as separately managed accounts and private partnerships.

Performance Ending December 31, 2021 (annualized if greater than 1 year)


Shareclass/ Benchmark

QTD

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

15 Year

Inception*


Camelot Event Driven I

1.52

23.17

23.17

19.2

13.38

9.12

N/A

7.58


Camelot Event Driven A

´1.45

22.87

22.87

18.82

13.04

8.83

5.53

7.47


Camelot Event Driven A -
with Load

-6.05

13.79

13.79

15.82

11.31

8.00

4.99

7.02

*The funds inception date is 11/21/2003 for Class A and 6/7/2010 for Class I.

Fund Rankings and performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Loss of principal is possible. Investment returns and principal value of an investment in the Camelot Event-Driven Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For up-to-date performance information please contact the fund’s transfer agent at 1-800-869-1679.

DEFINITIONS & DISCLOSURES: Inception of the Camelot Event-Driven Fund, Class A shares is November 21, 2003.

U.S. DOMESTIC EQUITIES CATEGORY GROUP: Included in 1,119 funds in the the U.S. Equity category determined by Morningstar are: Large Value, Large Blend, Large Growth, Mid-Cap Value, Mid-Cap Blend, Mid-Cap Growth, Small Value, Small Blend, Small Growth, Leveraged Net Long.

Alpha is a measure of risk-adjusted return.

Correlation is a statistical measure of how two securities move in relation to each other as measured by the correlation coefficient, a statistic that ranges in value from -1 to +1, indicating a perfect negative correlation at -1, absence of correlation at zero, and perfect positive correlation at +1.

Downside capture is a measure of how well a manager was able to replicate or improve on phases of positive benchmark returns, and how badly the manager was affected by phases of negative benchmark returns.

Standard deviation is a statistical measure of portfolio risk used to measure variability of total return around an average, over a specified period of time.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The fund was selected out of 14 portfolios and 34 share classes.

Share Class Information


Inception

Net Expense*

Gross Expense

Class A

11/21/03

1.99%

3.04%

Class I

06/07/10

1.74%

2.80%

*The Fund’s advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses of the Fund to the extent necessary to limit operating expenses. This contract expires on October 31, 2022.

RISK CONSIDERATIONS: You cannot invest directly in an index. Accordingly, performance results for investment indexes do not reflect the deduction of transaction and/or custodial charges or the deduction of an investment-management fee, the incurrence of which would have the effect of decreasing historical performance results. The S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held stocks in US equity market. Standard and Poor’s chooses member companies for the index based on market size, liquidity and industry group representation. Included are the stocks of industrial, financial, utility, and transportation companies. Since mid-1989, this composition has been more flexible and the number of issues in each sector has varied. It is market capitalization-weighted. We believe this measure is appropriate because the strategies focus the use of option writing premiums, dividend and interest to generate return. Indices are reported to give a point of comparison only. This fund is not necessarily appropriate for any particular client or investor. Accordingly, any reader of the attached description should not interpret the attached as investment advice. All investments bear a risk of loss, including the loss of principal that the investor should be prepared to bear.

The use of any chart or graph in the attached is not intended to be viewed as a singular aid in determining investment strategy. Such visual aids are instead intended as a complement to other data, and like such other data, should be considered in light of consultations with professional investment tax and legal advisors. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. No current or prospective client should assume that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy (including investments and/or investment strategies recommended by the adviser), or fund performance will be equal to past performance levels. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will either be suitable or profitable for a client’s investment portfolio.

Rankings are based on past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information about the fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-800-869-1679. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Mutual Fund investing involves risk. Such risks associated with the Camelot Event Driven Fund include but is not limited to Merger Arbitrage Risk, Capital Structure Arbitrage Risk, Distressed Securities Risk, Debt Instruments Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Structured Note Investment Risk, Proxy Fight Risk, Short Selling Risk, Management Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Derivative Investments Risks (Including Futures, Options, and Swaps), Counter Party Risk, Special Situations Risk, Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) Risk, Liquidity Risk, Limited History of Operations Risk, and Portfolio Turn Over Risk.
The Camelot Event Driven Fund is Distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. See https://brokercheck.finra.org/ for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Camelot Event-Driven Advisors, LLC, All rights reserved. B330


CONTACT: Media contact: Frank Echelmeyer, 419-794-0538


