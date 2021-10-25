U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,570.19
    +25.29 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,773.40
    +96.38 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,229.87
    +139.67 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.68
    +16.41 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    +0.2500 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,268.07
    +2,848.98 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.88
    +1,270.20 (+523.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Cameo buys fan merch platform Represent

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Celeb video site Cameo is making its first acquisition. The company will buy Represent, a marketing and merch company that helps celebrities and brands set up individualized online storefronts. It's a natural fit for Cameo, which invites fans to pay celebrities of all stripes for short, customized videos.

Represent counts Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Kendall Jenner among the members of its pool of partnered talent, so Cameo will be bringing those relationships into the fold through the acquisition.

The company is also bringing Represent's leadership on board and the acquisition will double the size of Cameo's team in Europe. Cameo did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Cameo says that its users won't see changes right away, but in the future they might be able to purchase "gift bundles" that would pair a traditional Cameo video with related merch. The company also hopes that weaving merch into its revenue streams will boost the fundraising efforts that many on-platform celebrities do to raise money for nonprofits.

Most of Cameo's users visit the celeb video site to procure gifts for friends and loved ones to celebrate birthdays and other occasions. The company said it facilitated more than 1.3 million videos last year, with the company's top 150 figures earning north of $100,000.

The company has also added a few new products, including Cameo Calls — short one-on-one video calls with celebrities — and Fan Clubs, sort of a VIP section of the site that helps dedicated fans stay in the loop on the talent they follow.

Cameo has raised money from a number of traditional sources like Google Ventures and SoftBank, but also from celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk. In March, Cameo raised a $100 million Series C, bringing the company's valuation to upward of $1 billion.

Cameo raises $50M to deliver personalized messages from celebrities & influencers

Celebrity video request site Cameo reaches unicorn status with $100M raise

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Micron Stock Popped Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) enjoyed an unexpected upsurge in Monday morning trading -- unexpected because much of the news on Micron today is negative. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock, cut its price target, or warned of production cuts -- or some combination of the three -- but as StreetInsider.com reported today, one analyst in particular argues that Micron stock could defy the bad news and double in price. Shares of Micron are up 2.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Why Tesla Stock (and Hertz stock) Is Jumping Higher on Monday

    The growth stock's gain is likely fueled by several things: price increases over the weekend for its flagship Model S and X vehicles, an analyst's move to hike his price target for the stock, and a big order of Tesla vehicles from rental car company Hertz (OTC: HTZG.Q). "As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world," Hertz said in a press release Monday morning.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Stratasys Stock Popped Before Earnings

    3-D printer-maker Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) won't report third-quarter earnings until Nov. 4 -- but that fact didn't deter analysts at Craig-Hallum from upgrading its stock Monday morning. As StreetInsider.com reports, "conversations with resellers, industry consultants, competitors and customers ... over recent weeks [have the firm feeling] more confident in the potential reaccelerating growth at Stratasys." Demand trends for 3-D printers "continue to improve," says the analyst, and Stratasys is pioneering at least "three new technologies" that Craig-Hallum believes create "potential for meaningful outperformance and upside" in the stock "both near term and in FY22."

  • Foresight's Technology to be Evaluated by a Leading Japanese Agricultural and Heavy Equipment Manufacturer

    The Company’s QuadSight® system will be tested for use in fully autonomous tractors

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Why PayPal Stock Popped Today

    PayPal won't buy Pinterest after all, and the fintech company's shareholders like the sound of that.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • Tesla sets sights on $1 trillion valuation after Hertz’s plan to buy 100,000 Tesla EVs

    Shares of Tesla Inc. shot up toward another record Monday, after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced plans to order 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles, as part of its goal to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America.

  • Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

    Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 c

  • AT&T Needs to Earn Back Investors’ Trust. That’s a Big Job.

    The stock is down for a third straight day even through the telecom and media company's third-quarter results were strong.