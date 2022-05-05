U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,291.75
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,952.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,521.50
    -9.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    +0.18 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +31.50 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.73 (+3.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -2.9600 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -29.25 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0067 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2660
    +0.0920 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,715.33
    +1,717.10 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.30
    +43.97 (+5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Cameo conducts layoffs a year after hitting unicorn status

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Cameo, a platform that allows fans to buy personalized videos from celebrities, has laid off 87 members of its staff, according to a tweet from CEO Steven Galanis. The layoffs, as first reported by The Information, impacted a quarter of the overall workforce and was a result of the company needing to balance costs with cash reserves.

"Today has been a brutal day at the office. I made the painful decision to let go of 87 beloved members of the Cameo Fameo," Galanis wrote on Twitter. "If you’re looking to hire hungry, humble, smart, kind, curious, learning machines who love to win - and you see Cameo on their resume - look no further." Impacted employees have opened their DMs to new opportunities

TechCrunch has reached out to Cameo for comment regarding which roles were impacted and for further details on severance packages. Protocol, citing a source close to the company, reports that leadership departures include Cameo CTO as well as executives from marketing, product and the people team. The layoffs come a little over a year after the company, which has backing from Google Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Kleiner Perkins, landed unicorn status.

Failure is complex, especially in the world of startups

These days, though, the coveted $1 billion valuation status - that many companies hit during the pandemic - seems to be coming with growing pains. Cameo's cuts come amid a broader pullback in the private tech sector, after public tech stocks have spent months seeing share prices slashed. This week, Amazon aggregator Thrasio began laying off portion of the company after being valued at nearly $5 billion in 2021. Robinhood, a consumer investing and savings company, announced that it is cutting 9% of staff, roughly 300 people. Other companies that have scaled down team size include workforce management startup Workrise and virtual events platform Hopin.

At one point, Cameo was making impressive money - largely due to the pandemic's impact on the creator economy and virtual life. Galanis told Variety that, in 2020, the company made a gross revenue of $100 million, up from 4.5 times the year prior. Yet, as the creator economy scales and consumer tastebuds shift, Cameo's path is clearly complicating.

As I wrote previously, over the past two years, tech rightfully became more critical than ever for the services that it provided to the average human, whether it was empowering an entirely distributed workforce or helping us get access to health services via a screen. In this case, a light-hearted app that connected fans to celebrities brought the creator economy and joy to us during a Very Online Moment. Yet, tech at large also became vulnerable. Pandemic-era growth has always had a caveat: The tech companies that found product-market fit, and demand beyond their wildest dreams, are the same tech companies that knew their win was at least partially dependent on a rare event.

Cameo's layoffs mean that the startup needs to rethink how it will build, and this time, that answer is hopefully not at the cost of its own employees.

Current and former Cameo employees can contact Natasha Mascarenhas by e-mail at natasha.m@techcrunch.com or on Signal, a secure encrypted messaging app, at 925 609 4188.

Fast’s demise will teach us just how fragile newly built unicorns really are

Recommended Stories

  • AutoRabit, which develops tooling for Salesforce CRM devs, lands $26M

    AutoRabit, which provides CI/CD tools for Salesforce customer dev teams, today announced that it raised $26 million in a Series B funding round led by Full In Partners, bringing the startup's total raised to $52.5 million. CEO Meredith Bell says that the new cash will be put toward product development and expanding the size of AutoRabit's 135-person workforce. AutoRabit was founded in 2015 by Vishnu Datla with the goal of creating a suite of dev tools for companies using Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) products.

  • Bull City Venture Partners is the opposite of flashy -- and its backers approve

    According to firm founder Jason Caplain, the outfit just closed on $50 million in capital commitments for its fourth fund, roughly doubling the size of its previous fund, which was itself a big step up from the firm's first two funds ($15 million and $5 million, respectively). Caplain insists that's kind of the point. Seemingly, Bull City is holding its own, having filled a bit of a vacuum in the market when it launched.

  • Aurora unveils fleet management platform to optimize autonomous operations

    Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation has unveiled a fleet management system that can be used to help optimize operations for the startup’s trucking and ride-hailing products. Aurora announced the platform, named Aurora Beacon, alongside its first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, during which the company presented investors with a series of milestones on its path to commercializing its trucking product, Aurora Horizon, and launching its ride-hail product, Aurora Connect, both of which rely on the same autonomous stack. Once Aurora reaches commercialization, Beacon will give customers access to real-time data of their vehicles, such as health, status and current location, as well as real-time alerts about things like vehicle status, ETA, traffic conditions, updates to missions and major weather events, the company says.

  • From partners to competitors: What Stripe’s latest move means for Plaid

    Earlier today, payments giant Stripe announced a new product that fills in some significant gaps in its play to be the financial services layer for merchants and other businesses whose models are based on enabling transactions, as reported by TC’s Ingrid Lunden. If this sounds familiar, it’s because it is pretty much exactly what another fintech giant, Plaid, already does. A quick backgrounder for the unacquainted: Stripe was valued at $95 billion a year ago and now reportedly inching closer to an IPO.

  • Hikvision shares plummet after report that the Biden administration is considering more sanctions

    Hikvision shares fell by 10% after a Financial Times report that the Biden administration is planning to impose more sanctions on the surveillance camera company, accusing it of enabling human right abuses. The Financial Times reports that the sanctions would have “far-reaching consequences because companies and governments that deal with Hikvision… would risk violating U.S. sanctions.” According to the Financial Times, this would be the first time that the White House has imposed these kinds of sanctions on such a large company.

  • Formula 1's Fernando Alonso launches first e-bike at Miami Grand Prix

    Kimoa, the sustainable lifestyle brand created by two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, is launching an electric bike during the Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022. It’s not uncommon for F1 drivers to endorse products from sponsors, but this might be the first e-bike introduced by one. The Kimoa E-Bike is made-to-measure for each rider, due to its custom 3D-printed carbon fiber frame, which is built by Arevo, an additive manufacturing company.

  • Google's 'raters' are pushing for $15 an hour

    The company raised wages for some vendors, but RaterLabs wasn't one of them.

  • Cameo lays off almost a quarter of its staff, including executives

    Cameo, the startup behind the video app that allows users to pay celebrities for short personalized greetings, has laid off a significant chunk of its workforce.

  • MaxLinear Is in Talks to Buy Chipmaker Silicon Motion

    (Bloomberg) -- MaxLinear Inc. is in talks to acquire fellow chipmaker Silicon Motion Technology Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIf talks are succe

  • Media mogul Byron Allen says Netflix is a 'great buy'

    Media mogul Byron Allen is not giving up on Netflix just yet.

  • NYSE-owner ICE to buy Black Knight in $13.1 billion deal

    (Reuters) -New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange said on Wednesday it will acquire Black Knight in a deal valuing the mortgage-lending software and data analytics firm at $13.1 billion. ICE's cash-and-stock offer of $85 per share is a premium of nearly 34% to Black Knight's close on Tuesday. The deal's enterprise value is about $16 billion.

  • good natured Products Inc. Announces Acquisition of Houston-based FormTex Plastics and Concurrent $8 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

    good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that, through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire all of the business and operating assets of FormTex Plastics Corporation ("FormTex"), a manufacturer of high quality custom plastic packaging headquartered in Houston, Texas, for cash consideration of $4.8 million USD, s

  • Activision CEO Can Pocket Over $500 Million After Microsoft Deal

    When it comes to the video game industry, all eyes have been on Activision Blizzard for the last year. The publisher of multiple titles that rake in millions, such as "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft," was the target of multiple sexual harassment allegations in 2021. Employees called for CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation, saying he was unfit to continue to lead the company.

  • Coinbase Ends M&A Talks With Brazilian Crypto Firm 2TM

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. and 2TM Participacoes SA scrapped talks over a possible purchase by the exchange of the Brazilian cryptocurrency brokerage, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for

  • Qantas to buy rest of Alliance Aviation for $443 million to tap mining sector demand

    (Reuters) -Australia's Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 80% stake in Alliance Aviation Services for A$610.8 million ($443.14 million) in an all-stock deal to expand its footprint in the charter business. The deal will allow Qantas to incorporate Alliance's charter fleet and "efficiently" serve customers in the Australian mining industry, as the full reopening of international borders is expected to see an influx of workers and increased activity in the sector. In comparison, Qantas paid almost half of its current offer to buy the initial 19.9% stake in Alliance in early 2019 https://investor.qantas.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20190201/02071925.pdf.

  • LG Chem Studies Acquisition Targets Including Umicore

    (Bloomberg) -- LG Chem Ltd. is scouting for overseas acquisitions to expand its battery materials business, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborThe South Korean chem

  • Archaea Energy makes $215M acquisition after moving HQ to Houston

    Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) is a renewable natural gas company that went public in September and moved its headquarters to Houston.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Unlike many of their peers in the cannabis industry, these two companies are consistently profitable.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Plummeted 19% Last Month

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: DWAC) fell roughly 19% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock fell amid sell-offs for the broader market, concerns its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) might not go through, poor performance for the Truth Social platform, and news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on track to acquire Twitter.

  • St. Louis publicly held building supply company acquired by Idaho business in $350M deal

    With the closing of the planned $350 million sale of the publicly held, Town and Country-based building materials distributor, it becomes a subsidiary of an Idaho-based millwork distributor.