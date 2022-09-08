U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.99
    +13.12 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,682.85
    +101.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,806.70
    +14.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.77
    +4.77 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +1.89 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.20
    -10.60 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.11 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2940
    +0.0290 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1504
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0040
    +0.2660 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,217.73
    +279.21 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.18
    -0.62 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Camfil Supports New Chief Airgonomics Officer Initiative: Indoor Air Quality in the Workplace Now has a Voice

Camfil USA Air Filters
·5 min read

Who is Responsible for Indoor Air at the Workplace? Camfil supports this new initiative to shape quality air in work environments.

Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Airgonomics Officer initiative (CAO) calls on organizations across the globe to take 100% accountability for the indoor air people breathe. The brand-new initiative prompts organizations to act by appointing Chief Airgonomics Officers (CAOs) who will be The Voice of Clean Air at their workspace. Inspired by the study of ergonomics, the newly coined term Airgonomics refers to the burgeoning discipline that seeks to maximize the benefits of healthy air for the protection of people, processes, and the planet.

Camfil Supports New Chief Airgonomics Officer Initiative
Camfil Supports New Chief Airgonomics Officer Initiative


Camfil Supports New Chief Airgonomics Officer Initiative

​​In light of the recent adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution declaring “access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right” on July 28, 2022, the CAO initiative seeks to put into practice those actions that need to be taken to ensure that workplaces everywhere ensure access to clean, healthy and sustainable environments through the improvement of indoor air quality (IAQ).

On July 28, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring “access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right.” In parallel, the 2021 publication of the updated World Health Organization (WHO) Global Air Quality Guidelines concluded that “…the burden of disease attributable to air pollution is now estimated to be on a par with other major global health risks such as unhealthy diet and tobacco smoking, and air pollution is now recognized as the single biggest environmental threat to human health.”

The CAO initiative shares the vision of realizing universal access to clean, healthy, and sustainable environments and is taking its first steps to bring this to life by first tackling indoor air quality (IAQ) at workplaces. The initiative has a long-term vision of forging a global movement to ensure access to clean indoor air everywhere.

Nearly every facet of operating a company has a person in charge – from the HR director who drives the talent strategy to the CEO who provides the overall direction of business operations. Yet, despite the direct impact of air on people’s health, well-being and productivity, IAQ continues to be treated as an afterthought.

A 2022 survey carried out by Camfil, initiator of the CAO initiative and leading manufacturer of clean air technologies, confirms this showing that 6 in 10 either do not know who is in charge of IAQ at their workplace or their organization does not have anyone accountable over this invisible issue. Camfil is leading the way having appointed the world’s first global CAO to ensure all Camfil locations worldwide have clean indoor air.

With Chief Airgonomics Officers, we will create healthier and happier workplaces by ensuring accountability is taken by qualified individuals with the authority to make real change happen. That’s why I am thrilled that Camfil has its own CAO to ensure that clean indoor air gets the attention it deserves everywhere we operate and also to demonstrate leadership when it comes to creating healthy work environments.

I strongly encourage every organization to pay attention to the indoor air quality in their premises. By participating in the CAO initiative, your organization can ensure that the quality of your indoor air is never overlooked again – for the health and wellbeing of your people.” Mark Simmons, CEO of Camfil.

With heightened sensitivities around air since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside the continuous degradation of air quality caused by pollution, there has never been a more urgent time to address IAQ. By appointing a CAO at the workplace, a concrete solution to tackle an invisible problem, employees will rest assured that their health and wellbeing are being prioritized and know who exactly they can talk to when questions or concerns on indoor air arise. A CAO’s mandate goes even further as they will be responsible for improving IAQ in the most sustainable way.

To ensure that CEOs, HR, facilities, and operations managers know more about indoor air quality and measures on how to improve it, information and support in different forms in this initiative will be provided. A comprehensive training program will be provided so that CAOs are qualified to take action. This comprehensive CAO Training Program will be comprised of three certification levels and targeted specifically at individuals seeking to become their organization’s certified CAO.

To find out more about indoor air quality and start your clean indoor air journey, visit the Chief Airgonomics Officer website.

About Camfil – initiator of Chief Airgonomics Officer initiative: As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions headquartered in Sweden, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and indoor air quality control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. Follow Camfil USA on Twitter at @CamfilUSA, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube. To learn more about the Chief Airgonomics Officer initiative, contact us here.

ABOUT CAMFIL

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35 countries, and 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

Source: https://www.camfil.com/en-us/about-us/press-and-events#/pressreleases/introducing-the-chief-airgonomics-officer-initiative-who-is-responsible-for-indoor-air-at-the-workplace-3202471



Recommended Stories

  • FDA Schedules Adcomm For Veru's Cancer Drug Repurposed For COVID-19

    The FDA is convening an adcomm meeting of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee, slated for October 6, to discuss Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. In a public notice, the FDA said that as part of the adcomm, one of the focuses of the experts will include "the treatment effect size in the context of the high placebo mortality rate, the limited size of the safety database, and identif

  • Regeneron Stock Soars On Pair Of Successful Trials

    Studies "support aflibercept 8 mg as a potential new standard-of-care," Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said. Regeneron stock leapt in huge volume.

  • Regeneron Stock Surges on Promising Eye Disease Drug Trial Results

    Regeneron announces promising results from late-stage clinical trials on its signature eye drug medication, Eylea.

  • CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)

    It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. "...Because national health expenditures are projected to grow 1.1 percentage points faster than gross domestic product per year on average over 2019-28, the health share of the economy is projected to rise from 17.7% in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028."

  • New Bill Helps Retirees With Long-Term Care

    When planning for the future, health care ranks as one of the highest concerns for both savers and retirees alike. Not only are health care costs rising by more than 5% every year, but rampant inflation and volatile market performances … Continue reading → The post New Bill May Allow Penalty-Free 401(k) Withdrawals for This Retirement Expense appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares climbed after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsIndia Is Runni

  • Clinical Hold on Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD Candidate Lifted by FDA

    The FDA lifts the clinical hold placed on Sarepta's (SRPT) next-generation DMD candidate, SRP-5051, being evaluated in the ongoing phase II MOMENTUM study.

  • French prosecutors probe Philips respirator recall

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Thursday they had opened a preliminary investigation into a respiratory device recall by Philips, as the Dutch firm's legal problems over the device spread from the United States to Europe. Philips is already facing legal challenges in the United States over its recall of about 5.5 million ventilators and sleep apnea machines. The medical device makers is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice over a settlement.

  • FDA advisors give thumbs-up to ALS drug — with major caveat

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is likely to see its first U.S. drug approval following an unusual second meeting of expert advisors to the Food and Drug Administration. But even once it is approved, the FDA left open the option to pull the drug from the market if it fails in a confirmatory study.

  • Zac Efron Says His Baywatch Body Isn't Attainable and Required 'Lasix and Powerful Diuretics' to Achieve

    Zac Efron said he "fell into a pretty bad depression" as a result of his Baywatch training methods

  • Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada

    Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in plasma medicines with more than 110 years contributing to improve the health and well-being of people, today announced it has signed a pioneering long-term agreement with Canadian Blood Services, Canada's national blood authority, to greatly increase the country's self-sufficiency in immunoglobulin (Ig) medicines, essential plasma-protein therapies used to treat a wide range of immunodeficiencies and other medical conditions.

  • So, How Long Does Weed Actually Stay In the Body? Here's Everything You Need to Know

    Marijuana is currently legal in 37 states making the drug more accessible than ever. Despite its legal status, most employers can still drug test current or potential employees for cannabis use if they want to. (A few states, including New York and Nevada do not allow marijuana drug testing on ...

  • Does Medicare Advantage or Medicare Have The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Dr Oz says uninsured ‘don’t have right to health’ but should get 15-minute checkups in ‘festival-like setting’

    Dr Oz said Americans should be given the chance to ‘crawl out of the abyss’ to ‘access’ healthcare

  • Spero (SPRO) Up Following Positive FDA Update for UTI Drug

    Spero (SPRO) surges on achieving common ground with the FDA on the regulatory path forward for tebipenem HBr.

  • SLO County getting COVID booster shots that target Omicron variants

    The updated booster shots will be available at local pharmacies, doctor’s offices and mobile clinics.

  • Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors

    (Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant better compete with CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walmart's clinics could get a boost of new customers from UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage members, while UnitedHealth gains access to the largest U.S. retailer's footprint and a venue to enroll more people, Evercore ISI analysts Mike Newshel and Elizabeth Anderson said in a research note.

  • Anchor who had ‘beginnings of a stroke’ on live TV shares text to husband, says it ‘shows my state of mind’

    Julie Chin, the Oklahoma news anchor who suffered the beginning of a stroke on live air, has revealed the alarming and incoherent text she sent her husband after the broadcast.

  • Omicron boosters are now available. What to know about the new COVID-19 shots in SC

    DHEC officials said the new shots will be available at vaccine providers by the end of this week.