U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.06
    +7.51 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,203.37
    +71.51 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,227.94
    -11.95 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.61
    -0.54 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.55 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3508
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7100
    -0.4140 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,879.91
    +1,522.20 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.97
    +8.97 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.31
    +67.94 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Camila Cabello, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow pour capital into Olipop’s mission to change soda

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Soda that serves a purpose, whether that be more healthy or even functional, is the new wave of drinks disrupting the $38 billion U.S. soft drink industry.

In Olipop’s case, the three-year-old brand is going after function, with a line of sodas aimed at supporting digestive health. The company is the second venture in the realm of “functional soda” for co-founders Ben Goodwin and David Lester, who have worked together for nearly a decade.

The two built the functional soda category, Lester told TechCrunch via email, and Olipop now accounts for two-thirds of the niche’s revenue today. The soda is made using plant-based fiber, prebiotics and other botanical ingredients.

Popularity for the brand has increased in the past three years since Olipop launched in 45 stores in northern California. It is now in more than 10,000 grocers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway and Wegmans. Lester touts the company’s success as “the first major disruptive innovation in the soda category in over 40 years since Coca-Cola launched Diet Coke in 1981.”

“Functional soda is fundamentally about two things: meeting the consumer where they are with a delicious drink that doesn’t force them to compromise on a category they enjoy, and two cutting-edge health benefits backed by rigorous science,” he added.

Russell Westbrook, Chainsmokers join group pouring $13.5M into prebiotic soda brand Poppi

Olipop

Image Credits: Olipop

Though competitors are copying its flavor profiles that include Cherry Vanilla, Orange Squeeze and Ginger Lemon, CEO Goodwin says they are not matching Olipop on taste, something he personally formulates using his knowledge of microbiomes and fermentation over the past 16 years.

The “backed by rigorous science” aspect comes from implementing a scientific advisory board led by researchers in the microbiome and digestive health field and will eventually expand to include other health issues. Last year, Olipop completed successful in-vitro clinical trials with Baylor and Purdue Universities, and has a human clinical underway. This year and 2023 will also include an increase in research and partnerships, Goodwin said.

After raising some $13.5 million in funding since 2018, according to Crunchbase data, Olipop announced $30 million in Series B funding on a $200 million valuation. The round was led by Monogram Capital Partners and includes a star-studded lineup of backers, including Camila Cabello, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Logic and Gwyneth Paltrow. Also participating in the round were existing investor Rocana Venture Partners, Raj Nooyi and former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi, A-Series Management & Investments founder Anjula Acharia, ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia, Beautycon co-founder Moj Mahdara and LANY lead singer Paul Klein.

Olipop anticipates achieving a $100 million run-rate by the end of 2022. Lester said the company eclipsed its growth targets for 2021 and grew top line revenue by three times. The company is not yet profitable, but he said it is headed there. As such, the new funding will go toward new hires, marketing investment and product inventory as the company rapidly expands distribution, Goodwin added. It currently has around 60 employees, up from 30 the year prior.

Meanwhile, the pandemic accelerated certain tailwinds for the company, among them consumer interest in digestive health, which grew by 3,000% the first year of the pandemic, concerns about sugar intake and how the company would operate as both its employees and the country were strained.

“We saw the pandemic as both a significant challenge and opportunity, and that’s exactly what it was,” Goodwin said. “It also challenged us to build out a robust direct-to-consumer platform to better serve our customers and forced us to lean into building a great culture in a remote environment. We also got good data points around our relationship with our customers and found that Olipop was a product people could turn to for some joy and comfort, while staying healthy, during a time of increased stress.”

Up next, the company will scale its mainstream distribution and marketing strategies that were tested last year, along with the supply chain structures needed to support that rapid growth, he added. In addition, Olipop will be doubling down on its R&D of new flavors.

What’s beyond Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods in the future of food?

Recommended Stories

  • A Cruel Thing I Said As A Kid Made Me A Pariah For Years. Here's What I Wish I Knew Then.

    "From that day forward, I was cast out. The teachers glared at me, shaking their heads and whispering under their breath. None of the kids would play with me."

  • Androids dream of more than electric sheep in the trailer for Kogonada's hit After Yang

    One of the more-hyped and well-reviewed movies of last week’s Sundance Film Festival, After Yang stars Colin Farrell in a Her-tinged sci-fi domestic drama about a malfunctioning robot and the little girl that loves it. Video essayist Kogonada’s second feature follows in the quiet, clean-lined minimalism of his first, Columbus, with an added dose of ambition.

  • More Zillow employees in Colorado hit by iBuying layoffs

    Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: Z) is laying off 36 total employees in the Denver area due to ending its iBuying service. The company has filed a notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announcing additional Denver-area layoffs, on top of what was announced in November, following the closure of Zillow Offers. As previously announced, the Seattle-based tech company said 20 individuals were laid off starting on Jan. 3 from the company’s Centennial office.

  • Ottawa police investigating some anti vaccine protesters

    Police in Canada’s capital said Sunday they are investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement. Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Ottawa Police said officers are also investigating threatening behavior to police and others.

  • UPDATE: AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia after closing Discovery deal; stock falls 6% premarket on dividend-cut news

    AT&T Inc. said Tuesday it has decided to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia in connection with the previously announced deal with Discovery Inc. and will conduct the transaction through a pro rata distribution to shareholders after merging WarnerMedia with Discovery. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. AT&T shareholders will receive 0.24 share of the new Warner Bros. Discovery stock for each share owned. Warner Bros. Discovery will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WBD

  • How much snow will Chicago get this week?

    Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued as two rounds of snow could bring over 10 inches of accumulation to parts of the Chicago area this week.

  • Rihanna Is Already Showing Off Her Baby Bump—Here’s How Soon She’s Due With Her 1st Child

    Rih's mini-me may be here sooner than you'd expect!

  • Elizabeth Hurley, 56, shows off her figure in a tiny nude bikini: 'I'm going on a pretend vacation'

    The actress stuns in her latest Instagram post showcasing her trim body and beige bikini.

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Boeing Launches New 777X Freighter With Qatar Airways Order

    The aircraft manufacturer finally has a new freighter to sell that will meet future emissions standards.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q1 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), and CSX Corp. (CSX).

  • GE's stock rallies after Aviation unit announces $6.8 billion order from Qatar Airways

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied 1.9% in afternoon trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said it received an order valued at more than $6.8 billion from Qatar Airways for its GE9X engines. GE Aviation said the order was part of Qatar Airways' global launch order of 50 of Boeing Co.'s 777-8 Freighters. "We are proud to continue building our relationship with Qatar Airways and play a significant role in their growth with this order of Boeing 777-8 Freighter and 777 Freighter airc

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q1 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Steel demand rebounded more than expected in 2021, rising by 4.5%. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Jellyfish aims to ‘do for engineering what Salesforce did for sales’

    As more companies become software companies, what is being created still needs to align with business objectives. Jellyfish believes this can be done by giving software engineering leaders the data and insights they need to do that. “The way that engineering teams are led, managed and tied to the business is still the same as it was 20 years ago,” Andrew Lau, co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish, told TechCrunch.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account

    Never had a retirement account? You’re not alone – 36% of American workers said they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) plan or an IRA, a new Bankrate survey found. Generation Z and lower-income households were more likely to fall in this group.

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.